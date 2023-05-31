Home » news » Heat Hit 58 Of Wide Open 3 Pointers Vs Celtics Highest Percentage By Nba Team Last 10 Years

Heat hit 58% of wide open 3-pointers vs. Celtics, highest percentage by NBA team last 10 years

James Foglio profile picture
Updated 34 mins ago
USA Today Network

The Miami Heat knocked down 58% of their wide open 3-pointers against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the highest percentage by an NBA team on wide open 3s in any series the last 10 years.

Miami only had about nine wide open 3s per game versus Boston. However, the Heat were accurate. In the ECF, the Celtics hit 38% of their wide open 3s, which is the league average since 2013 based on 13 wide open 3-pointers per game.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets are the favorite to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler second-shortest odds to win Finals MVP.


In Game 7, the Heat shot 14-of-28 (50%) beyond the arc, whereas Boston finished 9-of-42 (21.4%) from deep. Caleb Martin drained four of his six 3-point attempts, shooting an impressive 66.7% from long range. Butler also made three of his seven attempts Monday night.

“We stayed together as a group. As a team, we talked about going and getting a tough one on the road. We did just that,” Butler said. “But we’re not satisfied. We’re excited. We’re happy. But we’ve got one more to get.”

Of course, in Miami’s lowest-scoring performance of the series, the team shot 9-of-23 (39.1%) outside the arc in Game 5. Boston shot 16-of-39 (41%). Haywood Highsmith knocked down three 3-pointers on four attempts in 36 minutes off the bench. He averaged 60% shooting from downtown in the series against Boston.

“Sometimes you have to suffer for the things that you really want,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “This group has shown fortitude, when there are inevitable letdowns and failures, to have that perseverance to pick yourself up, to have that collective spirit to keep on forging ahead until you get to accomplish what you want to.


“… Last year was extremely painful. We thought about it all season long. And if you don’t have an opponent like that to bring you to a different level, sometimes you don’t get there.”

Gabe Vincent averaged 5.3 field goals and 11 field goal attempts per game versus the Celtics. The Heat guard shot 48.5% from the floor and a team-high 51.6% from 3-point range based on a minimum of five field goal attempts.

