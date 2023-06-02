Main Page
Heat shot 31% on wide open 3-pointers in Game 1 against Nuggets
The Miami Heat shot 31% (5-of-16) on wide open 3-pointers in Thursday night’s 104-93 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. The closest defender was six or more feet away.
In the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, the Heat drained 58% of their wide open 3s, the highest percentage by an NBA team on wide open 3s in any series the last 10 years.
According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Nuggets are the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals. Check out which sportsbooks are giving Jimmy Butler second-shortest odds to win Finals MVP.
According to @SecondSpectrum the Heat shot 31% (5-16) on wide-open 3s in Game 1 (closest defender is 6+ feet away).
Miami shot nearly 49% on these in the Conference Finals vs the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/XrVreMbCG8
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 2, 2023
Miami only had about nine wide open 3s per game versus Boston. Meanwhile, the Celtics hit 38% of their wide open 3s in the ECF, which is the league average since 2013 based on 13 wide open 3-pointers per game.
In Game 5, Haywood Highsmith knocked down three 3-pointers on four attempts in 36 minutes off the bench. He averaged 60% shooting from downtown in this past ECF series against Boston.
Gabe Vincent averaged 5.3 field goals and 11 field goal attempts per game versus the Celtics. The Heat guard shot 48.5% from the floor and a team-high 51.6% from 3-point range based on a minimum of five field goal attempts.
In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Bam Adebayo led the Heat in scoring with 26 points. The two-time All-Star also tallied 13 rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes of action. Vincent added 19 points, two boards, and five assists as well. He shot 5-of-10 (50%) outside the arc.
The Miami Heat hit 58% of their wide open 3s in the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Celtics
That’s easily the highest percentage any team has shot on wide open threes in any series in the past 10 years! pic.twitter.com/8AdBRV84uw
— Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) May 30, 2023
Entering Game 1, the Heat were 3-0 in series openers this postseason, all on the road. However, Denver remains undefeated at home. Per ESPN, Game 1 winners in the finals go on to win the title almost 70% of the time.
Furthermore, Miami drooped to 1-6 all time in Game 1s of the NBA Finals. The Heat lost the series opener in each of their championship years — 2006, 2012 and 2013. Their only win came in 2011, a series which they lost in six games to Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks.
