Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is not allowing his team’s 2023 NBA Finals loss to the Denver Nuggets discourage him from winning a championship with Miami. The six-time All-Star believes with all his heart that he can win his first chip in his 12-year career at South Beach.

“I believe that with all my heart, that we, I, will win a championship for the Miami Heat because I don’t plan on playing for another NBA team after the Miami Heat,” Butler said.

“I’ll be better, we’ll all be better as a unit, and then the next time I’m talking to ya’ll here, I’ll be a one-time NBA champion,” Jimmy Butler added. The Heat made their first NBA Finals appearance this past season since 2020. However, Miami has not won a title since the Big Three trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Butler became the fifth player in league history to record at least 25 points on 50% shooting in six straight games to begin a postseason. Butler joined LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Bernard King, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

In Miami’s 119-114 first-round win in Game 4 over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat star scored a playoff career-high 56 points. Additionally, Miami became only the third team to reach the NBA Finals after posting a negative point differential in the regular season, joining the 1956-57 St. Louis Hawks and 1958-59 Minneapolis Lakers.

Butler won Eastern Conference Finals MVP after averaging 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.6 steals, and 39.6 minutes per game against the Celtics. The five-time All-Defensive member shot 42% from the floor, 34.8% from deep, and 83.3% at the free throw line as well.

More importantly, the Heat remain the betting favorites to trade for Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. On July 1, Lillard asked Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin for a trade out of Portland. Since then, the California native has reiterated his desire to play for the Heat.

Moreover, Portland turned down Miami’s trade proposal, which consisted of Tyler Herro and multiple draft picks, a couple of weeks ago. The Trail Blazers are reportedly seeking four first-rounders and two quality players in return for Lillard.

In 58 starts with Portland in the 2022-23 season, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 36.3 minutes per game. Not to mention, the seven-time All-NBA member shot a career-high-tying 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range.

With a healthy Lillard and Butler, the Heat could very well return to the NBA Finals next season. Furthermore, if the Lillard trade falls flat, perhaps Miami will make a move to acquire MVP center Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers.

