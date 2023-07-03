Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has signed a $7.9 million qualifying offer for the 2023-24 season, per Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul. The 6-foot-6 wing is now set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Bridges, 25, cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023. More importantly, the Michigan State product has veto power over any trade this season. His 2023-24 base salary and cap hit is $7,921,301.

Bridges was selected 12th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was then immediately traded to the Hornets. A couple of weeks after the draft, the forward signed a four-year, $16.32 million rookie scale contract with Charlotte.

Furthermore, Bridges missed the entire 2022-23 season due to a felony domestic violence charge involving his wife, Mychelle Johnson, and two of their children last summer. He did not sign a contract with any team last offseason after his four-year deal expired.

In 80 starts with Charlotte in the 2021-22 season, Bridges averaged career highs of 20.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 35.5 minutes per game. The fourth-year wing also shot 49.1% from the field and 33.1% outside the arc. He finished 15th in points (1,613), 19th in defensive rebounds (469), and second in minutes played (2,837).

Additionally, in the Hornets’ 97-87 win over the New York Knicks on Jan. 17, 2022, the forward scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in 39 minutes as a starter. He finished 14-of-20 (70%) shooting from the floor and drained five 3-pointers.

Miles Bridges was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their two children in May 2022. He was arrested last June by Los Angeles police and released on a $130,000 bond. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s office filed three felony charges against Bridges, who pleaded not guilty to all three, the following month.

On Nov. 3, 2022, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge of injuring Johnson and was sentenced to three years of probation without jail time.

Moreover, the no-contest plea indicated that Bridges was accepting the conviction and punishment without formally admitting guilt. As part of the plea agreement, two of the felony charges were dropped.

Charlotte now has $116.5M in salary after Miles Bridges signed his $7.9M Qualifying Offer. They are over the salary cap because of the PJ Washington free agent cap hold. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 2, 2023



Bridges was ordered to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling, 52 weeks of parenting classes, serve 100 hours of community service, and undergo weekly drug testing. In April, the NBA issued the Michigan native a 30-game suspension without pay after the league completed its own investigation. He served 20 games this past season.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, the NBA can still suspend, fine, or dismiss Bridges regardless of his affiliation with any particular team. Bridges will be fined for 1/110th of his new contract for each of the 10 games suspended in 2023-24, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

On Friday night, LaMelo Ball agreed to a five-year max extension with the Hornets worth as much as $260 million. Charlotte is also undergoing contract talks with restricted free agent forward P.J. Washington.

