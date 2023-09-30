The Charlotte Hornets are re-signing free agent guard Theo Maledon to a two-way contract. Maledon, 22, was selected 34th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2020 NBA Draft.

However, the 6-foot-4 guard was then traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, along with Al Horford, Vasilije Micic, and a 2025 first round draft pick for Terrance Ferguson, Danny Green, and Vincent Poirier.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Charlotte Hornets hold 30th-ranked odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks show better odds for the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, and Orlando Magic.

Guard Theo Maledon is returning to the Charlotte Hornets on a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 29, 2023



Theo Maledon made 49 starts in 65 games played with OKC during his rookie 2020-21 NBA season, averaging career highs of 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 27.4 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 36.8% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range.

In the 2021-22 season, the guard made just seven starts in 51 appearances. Maledon logged 7.1 points, 2.6 boards, 2.2 assists, and 17.8 minutes per game. He also shot 37.5% from the floor and 29.3% from downtown.

Charlotte Hornets re-sign guard Theo Maledon to a two-way contract; the 22-year-old will join guard Amari Bailey and forward Leaky Black as the Hornets’ two-way players

While with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s NBA G League affiliate, the guard averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in eight appearances.

Last season, Maledon made seven starts in 44 games with the Hornets. He averaged 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 19.4 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 40.2% from the field and 85.1% at the foul line.

In Charlotte’s 128-108 loss to the Toronto Raptors on April 2, 2023, the guard recorded eight points, eight boards, and a career-high 14 assists in 41 minutes as a starter.

Prior to his NBA career, the Frenchman played with ASVEL, a professional basketball club of the LNB Pro A, from 2017 through 2020. In the 2018-19 LNB Pro A season, Maledon averaged a career-high 7.4 points per game.

#Hornets are signing Théo Maledon to a two-way contract, league sources told @theobserver. Maledon played well for Charlotte in 44 games last season, averaging 6.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) September 29, 2023



Additionally, he helped ASVEL become LNB Pro A champions and win the French Cup in 2019. Maledon won LNB Pro A Best Young Player and was named French Cup Final MVP.

In the following season, the guard tied his career-high average in scoring in the EuroLeague. Moreover, he tallied 1.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest in 22 games.

Now, Maledon is set to join guard Amari Bailey and forward Leaky Black as the Hornets’ two-way players. All three will spend time with the Greensboro Swarm, Charlotte’s G League affiliate.

The Hornets waived forwards Angelo Allegri and Tre Scott and guard Jaylen Sims as well. A two-way contract can be converted into a regular deal. Plus, two-way players remain ineligible for the NBA playoffs.

