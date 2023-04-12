Indiana Pacers mulling Buddy Hield contract extension

The Indiana Pacers are hesitant to offer Buddy Hield a contract extension, according to sources. Hield will enter the final year of his contract in the 2023-24 season. Hield signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension with the Sacramento Kings in 2019.

Of course, the seven-year veteran will earn $19.3 million in 2023-24, making him the second highest-paid player on the team behind center Myles Turner. Pacers G.M. Chad Buchanan and team president Kevin Pritchard are expected to negotiate with Hield either this offseason or next year.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Pacers have a 7% chance of receiving the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Sportsbooks are giving the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets a 14% probability of earning the first overall selection in this year’s draft lottery.

Asked Pritchard if he wants to do an early extension with Buddy Hield. He said he wants to make sure there's a role for him that he feels comfortable with and they feel comfortable with. So they may do it or they may not do it but says "I love Buddy Hield." — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) April 11, 2023

However, Pritchard is noncommittal at the moment on Hield’s extension. “He’s under contract for another year, so we don’t have to early extend,” Pritchard told Dustin Dopirak of Indianapolis Star. “We could. … I think we’ve got to define his role next year.

“If we can get a role where he’s comfortable and we’re comfortable, then I’m not opposed to it. I’m not saying we’re going to do it for sure, but I’m not opposed to it.”

Indiana Pacers are noncommittal on Buddy Hield’s contract extension, no deal is imminent

In 80 appearances and 73 starts this past regular season, Hield averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 31 minutes per game. Plus, the guard shot 45.8% from the field and 42.5% beyond the arc.

Furthermore, in the Pacers’ 119-113 loss to the New York Knicks on Jan. 11, the seven-year veteran scored a season-high 31 points in 33 minutes as a starter. Along with notching eight boards and one steal, Hield shot 11-of-20 (55%) from the floor and drained seven 3-pointers.

Buddy Hield has set a new career-high for threes made in a single season with 283.🎯 pic.twitter.com/EjfjTh78gO — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 8, 2023

Myles Turner’s cap figure is $35,069,500, which represented almost 29% of Indiana’s total salary cap this past regular season. Meanwhile, Hield’s cap number is $21,177,750, and this amount consumed 17.05% of the Pacers’ cap. The third highest-paid player with Indiana is Daniel Theis, who made $8,694,369 this past regular season.

Hield finished third in points per game on the Pacers, trailing Tyrese Haliburton (20.7) and Turner (18). Additionally, the guard ranked third in rebounds per game, ranking below Turner (7.5) and Jalen Smith (5.8). The former King also fell below Haliburton (1.6) in steals per game.

