Is Fred VanVleet playing tonight (Apr. 12) against Bulls?

Fred VanVleet (thumb) of the Toronto Raptors is listed as probable for Wednesday night’s play-in tournament matchup versus the Chicago Bulls. The All-Star guard missed 13 games this past regular season.

However, the seven-year veteran is expected to play. For other players listed on Toronto’s injury report, while Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is out for the season, OG Anunoby (ankle) is also probable.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, Fred VanVleet and the Raptors have 17th-ranked odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

Most bet (tickets) player props Raptors-Bulls at @BetMGM Fred VanVleet over 18.5 points (-125) Alex Caruso over 9.5 points-rebounds-assists (-130) Jakob Poeltl over 13.5 points-assists (-115) — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) April 12, 2023

In 69 starts during the regular season, Fred VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, a career-highs 7.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Plus, the guard shot 39.3% from the floor and 34.2% beyond the arc.

VanVleet scored a season-high 39 points against the Sacramento Kings (Dec. 14), Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 16), and Milwaukee Bucks (Jan. 17). In Toronto’s 131-128 loss to the Utah Jazz on Feb. 1, the guard recorded a triple-double, amassing 34 points, 12 boards, and 10 assists.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (thumb) is probable for Wednesday night’s home game against Bulls

Toronto went 7-6 in the regular season in games without VanVleet. Of course, the Raptors finished 7-3 in their last 10 games of the regular season. Also, the Raptors are 11-1 in their past 12 home games. Not to mention, Toronto is 9-2 in its previous 11 meetings at home versus Chicago.

Additionally, the point total has gone under in five of Toronto’s last six games played against the Bulls. And the total has gone under in five of the Raptors’ past seven matchups versus Central Division opponents. To add to the aforementioned betting trends, Toronto is 4-2 ATS in its last six games when playing as the favorite.

Toronto Raptors PG Fred VanVleet said that Chicago Bulls HC Billy Donovan "has been one of the better defensive coaches since he has been in the league." VanVleet said that Patrick Beverley has been a huge help for the Bulls. "He inspires guys and the culture." (Via @Raptors) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 11, 2023

Meanwhile, the Bulls finished 6-4 in their final 10 regular-season contests. Chicago is 4-2 ATS in its past six games played. The Bulls are 7-3 ATS in their previous 10 encounters versus Toronto. And Chicago is 8-2 in its last 10 road games. As an underdog, the team is 19-27 as well.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Raptors have a 59.1% chance of defeating Chicago. Sportsbooks now show Toronto as a six-point favorite at home. Toronto is 31-20 this season as a favorite. Based on the available data, Fred VanVleet is definitely playing.

