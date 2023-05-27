Is Malcolm Brogdon playing tonight (May 27) in Game 6 vs. Heat?

Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm soreness) of the Boston Celtics has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday night’s Game 6 matchup against the Miami Heat of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

Brogdon, the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, has been playing through a partially torn tendon in his right arm that he sustained during Game 1. The former Indiana Pacer finished with a series-high 19 points and two rebounds.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Celtics have second-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 6 vs Miami: Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) – QUESTIONABLE

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 26, 2023



“He’s playing through it, giving us whatever he has, and we’re just kind of going through it like that, how he’s playing and how he’s managing it,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said before Game 5 of Brogdon’s status. “He’s fighting through, and grateful for that.”

If Malcolm Brogdon is unable to participate in Game 6, Derrick White and Marcus Smart will have to play lights at Kaseya Center, alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics are 4-0 in elimination games this postseason for the first time since they won five straight in 1981-82.

Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Game 6 against Heat of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

Leading into Game 6 of the ECF, the point total has gone over in 11 of Boston’s last 16 games. The Celtics are 2-5 in their past seven matchups versus Miami as well. Plus, the Celtics are 7-1 in their previous eight games played on a Saturday.

Through 18 games off the bench this postseason Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 25.9 minutes per game. The seven-year veteran is also shooting 42.5% from the field and 38.8% beyond the arc. Boston’s second unit might have to play without Brogdon, and the Heat are still missing Tyler Herro (hand).

“He’s doing the best he can with it,” Mazzulla said Friday afternoon on Brogdon’s update. “It’s a day-to-day situation.”

The East Finals continue.

Celtics/Heat Game 6.#PhantomCam Saturday, 8:30 PM ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/nKrDksOShC — NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2023



Moreover, Boston is 5-1 in its past six road games played on a Saturday. The total has gone over in 11 of the Celtics’ last 14 road games. However, the total has gone under in five of the C’s previous six road games against Miami.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold a 71.2% probability of tying the series in Miami. Sportsbooks show Boston as a 3-point favorite over the Heat for Game 6. If Malcolm Brogdon is able to play, it would help take pressure off White.

NBA Betting Content You May Like