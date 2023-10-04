Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden skipped NBA Media Day on Monday, and this is just his latest move this offseason to ruffle feathers within the organization. In August, the 14-year veteran was fined $100,000 by the league for his public comments made toward Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

According to multiple NBA insiders, the 10-time All-Star “wants to make the 76ers so uncomfortable they trade him,” said ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “So uncomfortable, ultimately, they don’t think they’ll get the best out of him and make a trade.”

James Harden is on the way to Sixers training camp with intentions of making a scene, per @wojespn: “James Harden wants a trade. He wants to make the 76ers uncomfortable. So uncomfortable, ultimately, they don’t think they’ll get the best out of him and make a trade.” pic.twitter.com/SItHzKXscx — Evan Sidery (@esidery) October 3, 2023



Even if the 76ers shopped Harden, are there any teams interested? If Philadelphia were to trade the three-time scoring champ, would the club still remain a top contender in the Eastern Conference? These are the questions being asked from Sixers brass.

“There’s not a trade out there that keeps the Sixers in championship contention this season,” Wojnarowski added. “The difference between the Harden situation and the Ben Simmons’ situation a couple of years ago is there were a lot of possible deals out there for Ben Simmons.

“You would measure them. You would look at them. What they could get. Teams in both conferences had interest in Ben Simmons. “This is different. There’s not widespread interest in James Harden.”

During an interview with a KHOU 11 television reporter in Houston back in August, the seven-time All-NBA member was asked if his relationship with the Sixers was beyond repair.

“I think so,” Harden replied. “I’ve been patient all summer. For me, it’s just focus on what I can control and getting ready for this season.”

Moreover, Harden could have been upset over Morey not trading him after he exercised his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. However, it is also possible that Harden was promised a four-year, $213 million contract from the Sixers in free agency.

“But also, Noteworthy to say, [Daryl Morey] has not personally spoken to James Harden in several months now. I don’t se how they fix this if those two can’t get together and talk as men.” https://t.co/QsGJgCkdqT — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) October 4, 2023



Additionally, the 76ers might have refused to offer the former Net a long-term deal. If Harden is traded during the 2023-24 season, one can only imagine that potential candidates are likely Western Conference teams.

The Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets come to mind. As a matter of fact, returning to Houston could be his best available option. Philadelphia would be reluctant to trade him to an East rival.

In the end, the Sixers will continue to hold their ground until they receive fair compensation for Harden.

