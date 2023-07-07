Home » news » Jaxson Hayes Expressed His Desire To Want To Win And Felt That The Lakers Offered Him The Best Chance To Do That

Jaxson Hayes expressed his desire to want to win and felt that the Lakers offered him the best chance to do that

As a former lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Jaxson Hayes has had a bumpy start to his career. The 23-year-old has not found consistency and he felt a change of scenery was the best move. Hayes signed a two-year veteran’s minimum contract with the LA Lakers this offseason. He expressed his desire to want to win and felt that the Lakers offered him the best chance to do that. 

Last season with the Pelicans, Hayes played in 47 games and made two starts. He had 34 DNPs in 2022-23 and was healthy for all of those games. For one reason or another, he fell out of the rotation for New Orleans and had no desire to return.

At six-foot-eleven, Hayes offers the Lakers another big man to have in their rotation. Chances are that he’s not a day 1 starter with the Lakers, but he could work into that role. He’ll look to learn everything he can from Anthony Davis and the rest of the veterans on the Lakers roster.

Jaxson Hayes signed a two-year, $4.6 million deal with the Lakers

At this point in his NBA journey, Hayes is not worried as much about the finical aspect. He made nearly $7 million last season and just north of $22 million in his career. Hayes could have gotten more money, but he wants to start winning basketball games.

That’s something the Pelicans did not do a lot of in his four seasons with the team. They had a winning record just one time in those four seasons. Additionally, the Pelicans made the playoffs once in that span. In that time, the Lakers have made the Conference Finals twice and won an NBA title.

Hayes wants to join that type of winning culture that the Lakers have created. There’s still a lot he needs to polish off if he wants to get consistent minutes with the Lakers. They also re-signed Rui Hachimura this off-season. He also has established a role with the Lakers. Something that Hayes has yet to do.

