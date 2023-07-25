Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million with the Boston Celtics, his agent Jason Glushon of Glushon Sports Management announced on Tuesday. The deal is fully guaranteed with a trade kicker and no player option. This is the richest contract in NBA history, per sources.

The two-time All-Star is now under contract through the 2028-29 season. Brown, 26, was eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million supermax extension this offseason. In October 2019, Brown signed a four-year, $107 million rookie contract extension with Boston.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics hold second-shortest odds to win next season’s 2024 championship behind the Denver Nuggets. Sportsbooks are still showing favorable odds for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have agreed on a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million, the richest contract in NBA history, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/oYmD6XDy9D — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 25, 2023



Additionally, Brown’s new deal exceeds the five-year, $276 million extension that Nikola Jokic signed with the Denver Nuggets last July. This larger deal stems from a higher salary cap and increased league revenue. Brown’s current four-year deal ends next summer.

In 2016, Mike Conley signed a five-year, $153 million with the Memphis Grizzlies, which was the richest NBA deal at the time. Now, Jaylen Brown has doubled that amount at $304 million. Bradley Beal inked a five-year, $251 million extension with the Washington Wizards last offseason as well.

Furthermore, Brown carries a cap hit of $31,830,357 for the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-6 forward is expected to make $52.3 million when his contract first kicks in during the 2024-25 season and $69.1 million in 2028-29, the final year of the deal.

“The one thing to point out: if Jaylen Brown gets extended on this deal — for a year or any deal at all — he cannot be traded for a year,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “For any deal at all. He’s prohibited from being traded. So, the Celtics probably want to make sure all their business is locked down before going into this.”

For that reason, his new deal does not include a no-trade clause. The University of California-Berkeley product earned $3,107,142 in bonuses this past season after appearing in at least 65 games, receiving his second All-Star selection, and being named to the All-NBA Second Team. Brown became eligible to sign his supermax extension after fulfilling his contract requirements.

Here is the breakdown on the Jaylen Brown super max extension in Boston: 2024-2025 $52,368,085 2025-2026 $56,557,532 2026-2027 $60,746,979 2027-2028 $64,936,425 2028-2029 $69,125,872 Total $303,734,893 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 25, 2023



In 67 starts with the Celtics in the 2022-23 season, Jaylen Brown averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 35.9 minutes per game. Along with notching 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, the forward shot career bests of 49.1% from the field and 76.5% at the foul line.

Boston made the playoffs in each of Brown’s seven NBA seasons. The Celtics advanced to the 2022 NBA Finals, but they lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. The C’s also made three Eastern Conference Finals appearances with Brown.

However, the Celtics have not won a championship since the 2008 NBA Finals, when then-head coach Doc Rivers led the Big Three — Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnett — against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

