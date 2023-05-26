Main Page
Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.1 points in elimination games, most in Celtics history
Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.1 points in playoff elimination games, the most in Boston Celtics franchise history. The four-time All-Star passed Sam Jones, who averaged 25.8 points per game.
Ranking third, Larry Bird logged 23.3 points per game, followed by Paul Pierce (22.1 PPG) and Dave Cowens (21.6 PPG). Tatum (23) also passed Jones (21) and Pierce (16) on the list of most 30-point playoff games in Celtics history.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, Jayson Tatum is the favorite to become the next player to score 50 or more points in another playoff game this postseason. Moreover, the Celtics have second-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks show the Denver Nuggets as the No. 1 favorite.
Jayson Tatum is the only player aged 25 or younger in NBA playoffs history to record at least 2,000 points, 600 rebounds, and 400 assists. Plus, the Celtics are 4-0 in elimination games for the first time since they won five straight in 1981-82. Tatum is shooting 50% from the field, 41% beyond the arc, and 80% at the foul line in said games.
Additionally, the three-time All-NBA member has tallied 2,182 points in the playoffs through six postseasons, the most playoff points through a player’s first six seasons in NBA history. Elgin Baylor ranks second on the list with 2,136 points, followed by Jerry West (2,128) and Bird (2,054).
Jayson Tatum is the only player aged 25 or younger in NBA playoffs history to record at least 2,000 points, 600 rebounds, and 400 assists; Celtics are 4-0 in elimination games this postseason
In the Celtics’ 110-97 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, Tatum finished with 21 points, eight boards, 11 assists, and two steals in 41 minutes of action. He shot 8-of-16 (50%) from the floor and drained a 3-pointer. Boston improved its series deficit to 3-2.
“You can see the true character of a team when things aren’t going well,” Jayson Tatum said. “We’ve got a room full of determined, tough guys. We got the best fans in the league… I was glad our performance matched the energy they were giving us.”
Jayson Tatum 👏 pic.twitter.com/sjhxtBTMJi
— CelticsLife.com (@celticslife) May 26, 2023
In 1981, Bird was 24 years old when he helped the Celtics come back from a 3-1 series deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals. Bird won three straight games and went on to win his first NBA championship. Now, a 25-year-old Tatum is facing a 3-2 series deficit after trailing 3-0 in the ECF.
Through 18 starts this postseason, Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. The sixth-year forward is shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.2% outside the arc as well.
