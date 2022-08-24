Jayson Tatum reveals injury during NBA Finals

After a disappointing NBA Final for Jayson Tatum, it’s starting to make sense why the superstar played the way he did. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, JT said that he had a fracture in his wrist.

Jayson Tatum Injured Wrist During Finals

According to Bleacher Report, Tatum had the following to say:

“I had a non-displaced fracture in my wrist,” Tatum told Bleacher Report. “It was small, but it was still a non-displaced chip. I chipped a bone, but it didn’t leave the surface… The bone had grew over it, so it had healed, but I was still in pain because it kept getting hit, or I kept falling on it. I guess I played with somewhat of a fracture for like two months.”

RealGM had an update of what Tatum said after he lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors this year:

“Those three, four days afterward, I was miserable,” Tatum said. “I really, really was. It took some time to kinda get out of that funk and just enjoy my life, enjoy being around my son and my family.” “It’s just tough. Sometimes I come off as so laid back, I don’t know if people understand how much I invest into this game, how much I care, how hard I work,” Tatum said. “But it was just so tough because I literally gave everything that I had. To feel like I ran out, that I didn’t have anything left to give, and we were so close. I didn’t have an appetite. I didn’t want to talk to anybody. I didn’t want to go anywhere. I was just in my house for like thee, four days straight.”

Boston Looking To Win Title Next Season

With some of the additional moves that the Boston Celtics made during this year’s NBA offseason, they have an even better chance than they did a year ago.

If they can continue doing what they did a season ago and Jayson Tatum is going to be fully healthy come playoff time, this Boston team might be the best in all of basketball.