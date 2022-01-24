Jazz vs Suns NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Picks for Tonight’s Game

For tonight’s Western Conference thriller, the Utah Jazz (30-17, 20-26-1 ATS) are preparing to play the Phoenix Suns (36-9, 25-20 ATS); NBA picks are featured here. Without Donovan Mitchell, can the Jazz spoil the Suns’ six-game winning streak? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Jazz vs Suns Game Information

Date: Monday, January 24, 2022

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Footprint Center; Phoenix, Arizona

Jazz vs Suns NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Jazz +9 (-105) | Suns -9 (-115)

Best moneyline: Jazz +330 | Suns -410

Over/Under: 221.5 (-110)

Utah Jazz Injury Report

C Hassan Whiteside (questionable) | C Rudy Gobert (questionable) | PF Bojan Bogdanovic (questionable) | SG Donovan Mitchell (out)

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

PF Jae Crowder (out) | C Frank Kaminsky (out indefinitely) | PG Cameron Payne (out) SF Abdel Nader (out) | C Dario Saric (out indefinitely) | C Deandre Ayton (doubtful)

Jazz vs Suns News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, on Sunday, in the Jazz’s 94-92 road loss versus the Warriors, forward Bojan Bogdanovic led his team in scoring, putting up 21 points in 33 minutes played. Center Rudy Gobert closed out his performance with another career double-double. He finished with 12 points, 18 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 36 minutes of action. Utah has won just three of its past 10 games. After this defeat, the team is now 15-8 away, 15-9 at home and 12-10-1 ATS on the road this season.

Meanwhile, in the Suns’ 113-103 home win over the Pacers on Saturday, forward Mikal Bridges scored a team-high 23 points in 35 minutes on the court. Center Bismack Biyombo played an excellent game, too. He closed out his performance with a double-double, amassing 21 points, 13 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 30 minutes played. Not only are the Suns on a six-game winning streak, they are 18-5 at home, 18-4 away and 11-12 ATS at home.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 69.2% probability of winning.

Before placing bets, it’s important to consider other final scores from previous matchups. In the past four head-to-head meetings, the Suns are a flawless 4-0 against the Jazz. On Apr. 30, 2021, the last time these teams met during the regular season, Phoenix won 121-100 at Footprint Center. The Jazz have not defeated them since Oct. 28, 2019, when Utah won 96-95 at Footprint Center. Therefore, keep in mind, the Jazz are due for another win.

On another subject, in Utah’s 94-92 loss versus the Warriors, Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic suffered minor injuries. As of right now, both players are listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. In the post-game press conference, Gobert was asked how he felt after the game. He said, “It’s just a little strain. I’ve never had this before, so it’s hard for me to tell how many games — a minor injury — we’re going to be cautious, obviously, but it’s going to be fine.”

Rudy Gobert: "It's just a little strain. I've never had this before, so it's hard for me to tell how many games. … a minor injury, we're going to be cautious, obviously, but it's going to be fine." — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) January 24, 2022

Jazz vs Suns NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Utah is 1-7-1 ATS in the team’s previous nine contests.

The Jazz are 2-7 SU in their last nine games played.

And, the total has gone under in five of their past six contests.

As for the Suns, they are 4-1 ATS in their previous five games.

Also, the total has gone under in five of the Suns’ past six contests.

For one final note, Phoenix is 17-3 SU in its last 20 games played at Footprint Center.

Projected Utah Jazz Starting Lineup

PG Mike Conley | SG Joe Ingles | SF Bojan Bogdanovic | PF Royce O’Neale | C Rudy Gobert

Projected Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

PG Chris Paul | SG Devin Booker | SF Mikal Bridges | PF Cameron Johnson | C JaVale McGee

Jazz vs Suns Prediction | NBA Picks

Furthermore, pertaining to additional team records, Utah is 29-15 as a favorite, 1-2 as an underdog and 12-10-1 ATS away, whereas Phoenix is 35-7 as a favorite, 1-2 as an underdog and 11-12 ATS at home. Oddsmakers are not expecting the Suns’ winning streak to end anytime soon. They are entering this contest as nine-point favorites at home. Minus Crowder, Payne, Nader and Ayton, there is a chance the Jazz could cover the spread.

Without Donovan Mitchell, who was averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season prior to his concussion, the Jazz will have to play a great game if they want to pull off the upset tonight. Taking everything into account, the Suns will win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 202. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

