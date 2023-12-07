Jordan Clarkson is the NBA’s league leader in this category

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is a league leader in a category, and it isn’t getting buckets. No, no, the former Sixth Man of the Year is leading NBA players in a metric you won’t find on any traditional box score.

Social Media King

According to a recent post from Boardroom’s Instagram account, Clarkson is leading all players in activity on NBA Threads.

For those of you who are unaware, Threads was launched by Instagram about five months ago. While it wasn’t explicitly said by Instagram, Threads is basically their version of Instagram. NBA Threads is a community on Threads for NBA fans, players, media, etc., to interact and enjoy the game together. In its essence, it is a much more organized form of NBA Twitter.

It is interesting that Clarkson is so active on NBA Threads, as he isn’t all that active on Twitter (he’s definitely not as active as Josh Hart). Since the start of December, Clarkson has only tweeted once (on December 5th).

Despite a strong start early on, Threads doesn’t seem like they will be dethroning Twitter anytime soon.

Other Notable People On NBA Threads

The Boardroom post also included other notable figures in the basketball community who are active on NBA Threads. The most active media member is none other than NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The most active creator is Da Kid Gowie (a well-known entertainer, comedian, and musician). The most active team is the Phoenix Suns. And the most active media outlet is Ballislife.

Unfortunately, Clarkson isn’t filling up the stat sheet on the court the way he is on social media. On the season, Clarkson is averaging 17.8 PPG (three points below last season’s average) and 51.6% true shooting (4.2 percentage points below last season’s average). Although, his assist numbers are up (4.9 APG after averaging 4.4 last year).