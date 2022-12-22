Jordan Clarkson Looking For Serious Contract Extension At End Of Season

The Utah Jazz were one of the hottest teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season and have since then fallen off a bit. After a 10-3 start, the Jazz are now 18-16 and have gone .500 in their last ten games. After trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the offseason not many predicted Utah to be where they are at now. One player who’s been having an expectational season for the Jazz is SG Jordan Clarkson.

In his third season with Utah, Clarkson is starting to flourish and he’s become one of the go-to scorers for the Jazz. He’s having a career-high year in points (20.4), assists (4.5), and minutes played (32.4) per game. Rumors are circulating that Clarkson is eager to sign a new deal that he very much deserves. The 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year has grown his game immensely in the past three seasons with the Jazz.

NBA betting sites have the Jazz at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.

Jordan Clarkson could be one of the biggest free-agents guards next season

The 30 year old is in his ninth season as a pro and is looking for a nice contract extension at the end of this season. He signed a four-year $51 million deal with the Jazz, but his outstanding play is certainly worthy of an extension and a raise. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report had more details.

“Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and his representatives have entered into contract extension dialogue,”… “The situation is fluid as both sides are working toward a resolution that could even result in shelving talks and letting the 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year test free agency next summer when he would be one of the top guards on the market.” – Chris Haynes

Clarkson is one of the two players for the Jazz who average at least 20 points per game, the other being Lauri Markkenan. He will be a free-agent at the end of this season, but if the Jazz want to lock him down long-term, they could get a contract extension done with Clarkson before seasons end.