After massive trades last offseason, the Utah Jazz will be heading into year two of their rebuild. In 2022-23, the Jazz finished 12th in the West and just missed the postseason. The Jazz have been rather quiet this offseason but that could change with free agency starting tomorrow. Today, it was announced that Jazz SG Jordan Clarkson will exercise his $14.3 million player option. That will keep him with Utah for the 2023-24 season.

Sarah Todd of the Desert News had the news of Clarkson returning to Utah. The former second-round pick was the second-highest scorer per game for the Jazz last season. Lauri Markkanen led the team with (25.6) points on the way to his first all-star selection.

After Clarkson and Markkanen, the Jazz did not have any other players who averaged at least 15 points per game. The Jazz wouldn’t be the same team offensively next season if they didn’t have Clarkson. Luckily, he’s coming back for at least one more year.

I’m told Jordan Clarkson will exercise his player option to stay with the Utah Jazz for the 2023-24 season, according to league sources.

This leaves the door open for the Jazz to extend his contract. — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) June 29, 2023

Jordan Clarkson opts into his $14.3 million contract for the 2023-24 season

This past season, the 31-year-old was eligible for an extension. Reports say that the two sides had discussions, but were never able to work out a deal. They knew that Clarkson had the player option for the 2023-24 season that could keep him on the Jazz. Now that he’s opted in, he is immediately eligible for an extension.

Thanks to the new CBA that is soon to take effect, Clarkson now has the opportunity to earn more money. Veterans cans receive 140 percent of their current salary in the first year of an extension. That is compared to 120 percent in the past. Clarkson could earn a higher base salary.

Last season for the Jazz, Clarkson played and started in 61 games. He averaged a career-high (20.8) and (4.4) assists along with (4.0) rebounds. At the moment, Clarkson is the starting SG for the Utah Jazz. However, Ochai Agbaji could be the Jazz’s SG in the future after Clarkson. Agbaji could battle Clarkson for minutes next season if he has a solid sophomore season.