NBA Wednesday Night: 5 Things To Look Out For In Tonight’s Games

Wednesday night is the NBA is fully loaded this week with 13 games going on across the league. At 7:30 tonight on ESPN, the New York Knicks will take on their cross town rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. Later in the evening at 10:00, the LA Lakers will take on the LA Clippers. The Clippers are 6-5 so far this season while the Lakers continue to struggle at 2-8.

Luka Doncic looks to keep his streak of 30 or more points in each game to begin the season. The Mavericks will be on the road tonight to take on ROY front-runner, Paolo Banchero. Doncic has had 30 or more points in nine straight games.

At 10:00, the Cleveland Cavaliers will continue their road trip out West and will be facing the Sacramento Kings. The Cavs lost just their second game of the season on Monday night. NBA betting sites have the Cavs at (+750) to win the Finals.

The TOTAL POINTS and POINTS PER GAME leaders through Nov. 7th! 📊 https://t.co/vsW3MK9Msx pic.twitter.com/ypoZwtn9uQ — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 8, 2022

5 things to look out for in tonight’s games

1. Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will try and win their fifth straight game this season tonight. Additionally, Doncic is trying to continue a record of his own. He’s scored 30 or more points in eight straight games to begin a season and will attempt to do it for a ninth time tonight. Dallas will find themselves in a very winnable games vs a 2-9 Orlando Magic squad.

It’s been a rough start to the season for the Magic. They lost five straight to begin the season and have since then lost four of their last six games. One of the bright spot for the team this season has been number one overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, Paolo Banchero. He leads the team with (23.5) points per game this season. Banchero is the heavy favorite to win ROY at (-800).

2. Utah Jaz vs Atlanta Hawks

The Utah Jazz come into tonight’s game with a 9-3 record which is the best in the Western Conference. They’ve won six of their last eight games and are playing beyond their expectations this season. Utah traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the offseason and have been flourishing with the pieces they got for them. Lauri Markkenan came over from the Cavs in the Mitchell trade and leads the team in points (21.9) per game this season.

On Monday, the Hawks handed the Milwaukee Bucks their first loss of the season and Trae Young did not play. Atlanta has won five of their last seven games. They have a chance to take down the two top teams in each conference in back-to-back games. Young (shin) is questionable to play tonight for the Hawks.

3. Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns are first place in the Pacific Division and have the second best record behind the Jazz in the Western Conference. Phoenix lost a tough game to the Sixers on the road Monday night, 100-88. Devin Booker lead the team in points, rebounds, and assists that game. Yesterday, Suns SF Cam Johnson had to have surgery on his meniscus and is expected to miss about one to two months for the team.

Minnesota are one game under .500 this season at 5-6. The team has lost four of their last five games and a teammate has called out the entire team including himself. Anthony Edwards said he thinks that the team is playing “soft”. Edwards had been struggling himself early on and has clearly been frustrated with how the Timberwolves are playing.

4. Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the NBA right now, and lost their first game of the season on Monday night to the Atlanta Hawks. Milwaukee is lead by 2022-23 NBA MVP front-runner, Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s listed at (+250) win win MVP this season. Jrue Holiday is listed as doubtful to play for the Bucks tonight with a right ankle sprain.

It’s been a interesting season so far for the Thunder. They lost their first three games of the season, followed that up with four consecutive wins, and then lost another three straight. PF Aleksej Pokusevski is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game with a a shoulder injury.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings

Cleveland is firing on all cylinders to start the season and have a 8-2 record. They had an eight game win streak going before they lost to the Clippers on Monday night. The offseason addition of Donovan Mitchell has been rewarding so far as he leads the team in points (31.2) and steals (1.3) per game. Having six players who average double-digit points per game for the team certainly helps when their stars are not all playing together.

The Sacramento Kings started the season with four straight losses and have won three of their last five games. PF Domantas Sabonis is playing a unique role for the Kings this season. He averages close to a triple-double per game with (16.3) points, (11.0) rebounds, and (6.1) assists per game. Sabonis is one of four players for the Kings who plays at least 30 minutes in each game.