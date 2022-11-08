Suns SF Cam Johnson Had Surgery Today To Remove Part Of His Meniscus

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder still have not been able to negotiate on a contract and that left a hole at SF in the starting lineup. Cam Johnson earned the starting job for Phoenix this season and averaged the fourth most minutes out of any player on the Suns. Over the weekend, Johnson injured his knee and is expected to miss some time.

Johnson had started in all eight games he played in this season and was playing well for the team in a role he was not familiar with. Sadly, Johnson injured his knee and had to have surgery today that removed part of his meniscus. This procedure should allow him to return within one to two months if all goes well afterwards.

Phoenix is still 7-3 on the season and are first place in the Pacific Division. NBA betting sites have the Suns at (+900) to win the Finals.

Suns SF Cam Johnson had surgery on his knee today

Losing Johnson was a real blow to the Suns depth at SF. Torey Craig has started for Phoenix in Johnson’s place for the two games he’s missed so far. Johnson did not have many choices when it came to surgery and was put in a tough situation. A meniscectomy was one of his only options based on where the tear was in his knee. Phoenix has a highly regarded medical staff and will be able to give Johnson some of the best care the NBA has to offer.

The hope is that Johnson can return in a matter of weeks rather than an extended period of time. Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker may have to step up and carry the offense when the starters are on the court. Bridges plays 35.8 minutes per game and only averages 14.9 points. With Johnson out for a least a month, Bridges may have the chance to get the basketball more and score.