Suns head coach Monty Williams has high praise for his superstar SG. He called Devin Booker “the most complete player in the league right now.”

Booker and the Suns have started off the season strong with a 3-1 record. He helped lead Phoenix to the NBA Finals in 2021 where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games after starting the series 2-0.

The team is first in the Pacific division with the Clippers and Warriors not far behind. Each have a 2-2 record. Monty Williams certainly feels strongly about Booker and he’s backing up his coaches statement with his elite play.

Devin Booker this season: 35 Points, 4 Assists, 62% FG

33 Points, 3 Assists, 48% FG

28 Points, 9 Assists, 50% FG

34 Points, 7 Assists, 53% FG pic.twitter.com/AXD0Ydnug7 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 26, 2022

His stats speak for themselves. He hasn’t scored under 28 points in a game this season while also not shooting lower than 50 percent from the field in his first four games. Booker is averaging 32.5 points per game this season while playing the most minutes per game of his career at 38.8 per game.

Booker is the most talented player on his team and he’s a problem for any defense he plays. He shoots the three-pointer at a 36 percent clip for his career and 48 percent through four games this season. The three-time all-star also shoots 48 percent from the field for his career. He’s what they call a “bucket”.

“Probably the most complete player in the league right now. There are no weaknesses in his game and he's scoring everywhere.” – Monty Williams on Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/rU2gclmxbY — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 26, 2022

Booker is certainly in the conversation for “most complete player in the league right now”, but there are a few others who may have him beat. Luka Doncic is just as good, if not better on offense than Booker and the slight edge may go to Doncic on defense. Boston has the elite SF Jayson Tatum who is lethal on both sides of the ball. He helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season where they lost to the Warriors.

There could be even more players who are being forgotten, but Doncic and Tatum absolutely give Booker a run for his money when it comes to “the most complete player in the league right now.”