Main Page
NBA MVP Odds: Jayson Tatum tipped to win first award at +1200
Here are all the odds as the NBA’s biggest stars battle it out for the Most Valuable Player award, with Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum at an intriguing price.
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic (+1000) is the previous winner of the last two MVP awards, taking home the trophy in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Giannis Antetokounmpo (+600) was narrowly pipped to a third title after winning the trophy in 2019 and 2020.
Luka Doncic is the Vegas favorite to win the award at +450, followed by Joel Embiid at +500, Kevin Durant at +1000 and Jayson Tatum at +1200.
Other outsiders include Ja Morant (+1200), Steph Curry (+1400) and Kawhi Leonard (+1800).
Best NBA Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA MVP Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Bookmaker
|Luka Doncic
|+450
|Joel Embiid
|+500
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|+600
|Kevin Durant
|+1000
|Nikola Jokic
|+1000
|Jayson Tatum
|+1200
|Ja Morant
|+1200
|Steph Curry
|+1400
|Kawhi Leonard
|+1800
|LeBron James
|+1800
|Zion Williamson
|+2000
Is Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum in line for a first MVP award?
Last season, the forward finished 6th in MVP voting and led his team to a historic playoff run as Boston reached the NBA finals before losing in six games to Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors.
The Celtics were 18-21 after a buzzer-beater loss to the New York Knicks in January, which in turn flipped Boston’s season on its head as they went on to finish with a 51-31 record and win the Eastern Conference.
The 24-year-old is widely considered one of, if not the best two-way player in the league. Tatum will be eligible to sign an NBA-record $298m extension if he makes an All-NBA team next season which he has already made in two previous years; third team in 2020 and first team in 2022.
Nicknamed ‘JT,’ ‘Big Deuce,’ or ‘Taco Jay,’ Tatum struggled with a right shoulder and wrist injury throughout the playoffs, but still went on to make history and scored the most points whilst recording the mosts assists in the entire league.
Most playoff points before turning 25:
2,155 — Kobe Bryant
1,761 — LeBron James
1,693 — Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/cIHZW1dzjy
— StatMuse (@statmuse) August 8, 2022
Tatum posted a flawless 35 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in Tuesday’s opening night victory vs the Philadelphia 76ers on 65% (13/20) shooting from the floor.
35 points on 13-20 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and four assists for Jayson Tatum on the opening night in a big win over the 76ers. He's stronger and more mature than ever before, and it's SCARY ☘️
Full highlights ▶️ https://t.co/nBRQhhwdg4 pic.twitter.com/PmfiDir56t
— Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) October 19, 2022
- Paolo Banchero Is The First Rookie Since Lebron To Have 25/5/5 In Their NBA Debut
- CJ McCollum to Damian Lillard: “If you don’t become a billionaire before this is over, you did something wrong”
- NBA Outright Odds – Warriors’ Odds Shorten For NBA Championship After Statement Win vs Lakers
- NBA MVP Odds: Jayson Tatum tipped to win first award at +1200
- Memphis Grizzlies Beat The New York Knicks On And Off The Court
-
NBA3 days ago
Top 5 NBA Teammate Fights After Poole & Green Come To Blows With Golden State Warriors
-
Main Page4 days ago
Hornets sign guard Theo Maledon to two-way contract
-
NBA22 hours ago
5 Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Ja Morant Double-Double Leads Our Best Bets
-
Main Page1 week ago
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert wants to play for a championship