NBA MVP Odds: Jayson Tatum tipped to win first award at +1200

Here are all the odds as the NBA’s biggest stars battle it out for the Most Valuable Player award, with Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum at an intriguing price.

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic (+1000) is the previous winner of the last two MVP awards, taking home the trophy in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Giannis Antetokounmpo (+600) was narrowly pipped to a third title after winning the trophy in 2019 and 2020.

Luka Doncic is the Vegas favorite to win the award at +450, followed by Joel Embiid at +500, Kevin Durant at +1000 and Jayson Tatum at +1200.

Other outsiders include Ja Morant (+1200), Steph Curry (+1400) and Kawhi Leonard (+1800).

Player Odds Bookmaker Luka Doncic +450 Joel Embiid +500 Giannis Antetokounmpo +600 Kevin Durant +1000 Nikola Jokic +1000 Jayson Tatum +1200 Ja Morant +1200 Steph Curry +1400 Kawhi Leonard +1800 LeBron James +1800 Zion Williamson +2000

Is Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum in line for a first MVP award?

Last season, the forward finished 6th in MVP voting and led his team to a historic playoff run as Boston reached the NBA finals before losing in six games to Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics were 18-21 after a buzzer-beater loss to the New York Knicks in January, which in turn flipped Boston’s season on its head as they went on to finish with a 51-31 record and win the Eastern Conference.

The 24-year-old is widely considered one of, if not the best two-way player in the league. Tatum will be eligible to sign an NBA-record $298m extension if he makes an All-NBA team next season which he has already made in two previous years; third team in 2020 and first team in 2022.

Nicknamed ‘JT,’ ‘Big Deuce,’ or ‘Taco Jay,’ Tatum struggled with a right shoulder and wrist injury throughout the playoffs, but still went on to make history and scored the most points whilst recording the mosts assists in the entire league.

Most playoff points before turning 25: 2,155 — Kobe Bryant

1,761 — LeBron James

Tatum posted a flawless 35 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in Tuesday’s opening night victory vs the Philadelphia 76ers on 65% (13/20) shooting from the floor.