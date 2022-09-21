Luka and Giannis open as early MVP favorites

The NBA MVP has been a hot topic for the last few seasons. While the NFL regular season is in full swing, the NBA preseason is just around the corner. With that, comes early predictions and odds for NBA awards. The MVP award this season perhaps has the most candidates that could realistically win it for the first time in a long while. However, there are two superstars who are already leading the field in terms of who will win the 2022-23 NBA MVP. This begs the question though, which other players are in the running?

Luka and Giannis Open as Early Favorites for NBA MVP

Luka and Giannis’ Odds

The odds are already favoring Luka Doncic to win his first career MVP at +450 odds per BetOnline. Followed closely is Giannis at +600 odds. The Dallas Mavericks made some noise in the playoffs last season as they knocked off the Phoenix Suns coming back from a series deficit. The man who led the charge for Dallas? None other than their international star, Luka Doncic who continues to get better season after season. With them bringing in Christian Wood to solidify their frontcourt, it will add another weapon for Doncic to utilize and put pressure on opposing teams who decide to double-team Luka.

As for Giannis, he will always be in the running for MVP as long as he is in his prime. Many already consider him the best in the world and for good reason. Last season, the Greek Freak had another terrific campaign with numbers of 29.9 points, 5.8 assists, 11.6 rebounds per game, and a player efficiency rating of 32.1. With Khris Middleton hopefully coming back healthy, Giannis should be in the top three of the MVP race yet again.

Other Players in the Running

Other notable players who are opening with solid odds include the likes of Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and the reigning two-time MVP, Nikola Jokic. Embiid has +800 odds while Durant has +900 odds. As for the odds of Jokic three-peating, he opens with odds of +1,000. Embiid and Jokic were the top-two finishers last year in a controversial race, so it makes sense why these two are once again in the running. Before injuries plagued the Nets, Durant was right in the thick of the MVP race at the start of the season, especially with Brooklyn missing Kyrie Irving each home game at the start of the year. All three of these players would be good bets for someone wanting a chance for a good payout without having to take too much of a risk.

Two Early Sleepers for the MVP Race

A couple of sleepers who are both opening up at +1200 odds are Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant. Both players are entering their prime and looking to rebound after disappointing ends to their seasons last year. Tatum has been under a lot of heat for his performance in the NBA Finals where he averaged 21.5 points on 36.7 percent shooting from the field. Ja has been active on social media going rounds with the Warriors after Memphis’ loss to them and seems to be hungry to return to the court soon. Tatum and Morant are poised for great seasons and could find themselves in the thick of the MVP race if they can bounce back in big ways. These sleepers could be a great bet for bettors wanting a huge payout.