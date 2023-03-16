Home » news » Milwaukees Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares His Frustrations About How Nba Mvp Voting Is Handled

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo shares his frustrations about how NBA MVP voting is handled

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to win 50 games this season after a 116-104 win vs the Suns on Tuesday. Leading the way for the Bucks once again this season is seven-time all-star and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. In a recent interview with The Athletic, he voiced his frustrations on how league MVP voting is handled. He had some choice words to say about the topic. 

Voting for league MVP has been criticized over the years and Antetokounmpo is not the first to voice his opinion. He’s already a two-time winner of the prestigious award but has some real questions about the criteria that go into the award.

It’s a three-way race at the moment for MVP between Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Embiid has jumped Jokic in the standings for the lowest odds to win. He’s currently (+110) on NBA betting sites to win MVP this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed his frustrations with how league MVP voting is handled

In a recent interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Giannis voiced his frustrations with the lack of clarity on the criteria of the award. Here’s what he had to say.

“Like, I believe—and I know—that people are dominating. So what is the MVP? Is it the guy who scores the most points? Is it the guy who’s the most efficient? Is it the guy who is the most dominant? Is it the guy who is the most valuable?” – Giannis Antetokounmpo

He said that he tried not to think about the awards too much and that he wants to focus on the team aspect of the game. For the 2022-23 season he’s averaging (31.5) points, (11.9) rebounds, and (5.5) assists per game. The (31.5) points per game are a career-high for him and he’s carried the Bucks’ offense at times this season.

Milwaukee still has 13 regular season games left and they hold the league’s best record. If they come closer to running the table in this last stretch, it could help his chances to win his third MVP trophy this season.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

