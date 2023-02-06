Devin Booker (Groin) Expected To Make A Much-Anticipated Return Tuesday Vs Brooklyn

The Phoenix Suns have been without Devin Booker for the last 21 games in a row. As a team they’ve had some bas losing streaks but have also found a way to win without their best player. Phoenix are 8-2 in their last ten games and are 29-26 so far this season. That is fifth in the West and luckily for the Suns, their all-star SG is expected to make a return very soon.

Devin Booker has missed 26 of the last 29 games, including 21 in a row for the Phoenix Suns while he recovered from a groin injury. The last game he played was on Christmas Day vs the Denver Nuggets. Since then his team has had their ups and downs, but the return of Booker is going to be massive for the Suns.

Arizona Sports Betting sites have the Suns at (+1800) to win the Finals this season.

Devin Booker is expected to play tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NHsokhe9qH — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 6, 2023

Devin Booker is set to make his return tomorrow night vs Brooklyn

In 29 games played with the Suns this season, Booker is averaging (27.1) points, (4.6) rebounds, and (5.6) assists per game. He’s been a three-time all-star for three seasons in a row. However, him missing a big number of games this season did not highlight his resume this season compared to other Western Conference guards.

He will likely have a minutes restriction in his return just to be safe with their superstar. We all know that could go to the wayside if Phoenix finds themselves in a position where they need Booker’s assistance. This will lessen the role that Mikal Bridges had been filling for the Suns.

With Booker’s absence, Bridges was able to elevate his game to be averaging a career-high in points (17.2) and assists (3.6) per game. He was also playing a career-high (36.4) minutes per game as well. Bridges has been an ironman in his career and has played a current league-leading 356 games in a row.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to make his return on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets on @NBAonTNT. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2023

Phoenix’s head coach Monty Williams called Devin Booker not being selected to the all-star game a “joke” and that his player is “the best two-guard in the league”. That’s high praise from his head coach but the number of games that Booker missed is what’s keeping him out of the all-star game.

One could argue though that Zion Williamson, an all-star starter this season, should not be in as well if Booker is being held to the same standard. Williamson has played 29 games this season. The exact same number that Booker has.