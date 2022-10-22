Luka Doncic says Mavericks ‘can be great’ this season

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is more optimistic for the 2022-23 NBA season. Although the Mavericks lost 107-105 against the Phoenix Suns on opening night, Doncic is confident in his team’s ability to bounce back.

“The way we played for the first half and part of the fourth quarter, I think we can be great this season,” said the three-time All-Star.

A few NBA betting sites are giving the Mavericks the 10th-best odds to win the championship this season. As long as Luka Doncic stays healthy, sportsbooks are expecting them to return to the playoffs again.

Luka Doncic, two days after Mavs' opening loss: "The way we played for the first half and part of the fourth quarter, I think we can be great this season. Obviously it was the first game. We’ve got to work on it, and be better than that, but I feel really confident.” — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) October 21, 2022

Luka Doncic ended his performance with a team-high 35 points, along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists in 37 minutes of action. He finished 10-of-23 shooting from the field and 2-of-10 from downtown.

To open the second half, the Suns outscored the Mavericks 31-19. Of course, the Mavs surrendered a 22-point lead. Dallas shot 35-of-75 (46.7%) from the floor and 14-of-35 (40%) from 3-point range.

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic believes his team can overachieve in the Western Conference this season

Furthermore, the Mavericks led 67-45 early in the third quarter and 93-80 with eight minutes left. Christian Wood also made his debut with Dallas, contributing 25 points and 8 rebounds.

“Obviously, it was the first game. We’ve got to work on it, and be better than that, but I feel really confident.” Also, one reporter asked him about a specific target goal at the free throw line. Doncic replied, “Trying to make them all. That’s it.”

During a separate interview, Luka Doncic revealed his thoughts on seeing other NBA players wear his Jordan Luka 1 sneakers to start this season.

“It’s amazing. It’s unbelievable. I think I saw Obi [Toppin] wearing them first game. It’s just a pleasure. But I don’t blame them. It’s a great shoe.”

In December 2019, the Mavericks guard signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Air Jordan.

Last season, in 65 starts, Luka Doncic averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.2 steals. He logged a career-high 35.4 minutes per game as well. He earned his third All-Star and All-NBA First-Team selections.

Now that Jalen Brunson is with the New York Knicks, fans are wondering if the Mavs will be the same team this season. Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA. But he will struggle to carry Dallas alone.