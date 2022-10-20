The Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero is the first rookie since Lebron James to have a 25/5/5 stat line in their NBA debut. Being compared to one of the greatest player of all-time is great company for Banchero to be in after just one game.

Despite the loss to the Pistons on opening night, Banchero was outstanding for the Magic and he showed why he was the first overall pick. He is an incredible talent for being a rookie and has a bright future ahead.

Banchero can’t let the comparison to Lebron get to hid head. The hype and fame can become overwhelming for rookies, but Paolo seems to be different.

The Magic lost 113-109 to the Pistons on Wednesday night. Banchero played the most minutes of any Magic player and was also the top point-scorer amongst the other players in the game. He finished with 27 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks in his NBA debut. No matter how good or bad the Magic are this year, all eyes will be on Banchero.

Certain players are born to be great and will always have the media’s attention drawn to them. Banchero seems to be one of those guys. Twitter was littered with his highlights last night and the NBA world couldn’t get enough!

Just before the season started, Banchero signed with Jordan Brand and you’ll see him rocking the latest and greatest Jordan sneakers. He expressed his gratitude for being able to sign with Jordan.

“The opportunity to be a part of the Jordan family means everything to me.”… “I grew up wearing Jordans, and to now be a part of the brand is a dream come true.” – Paolo Banchero

He joins other young stars in the NBA like Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson as Jordan Brand athletes. The next time you can see Banchero play will be on Friday at 7:30 pm EST when the Magic travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks.