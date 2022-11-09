NBA
NBA Outright Odds: Milwaukee Bucks Retain Lowest Odds To Win The Finals
The Milwaukee Bucks are 9-1 on the season and have the best record in the NBA. Milwaukee has looked dominant early on and are still waiting for their full compliment of players to come back from injuries. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP front-runner right now and has helped lead his team to the best record in the NBA and Eastern Conference. Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton still have yet to make their season debut for the Bucks.
NBA betting sites have the Bucks at (+240) to win the Finals this season. The Bucks did lose their first game of the season on Monday night vs the Atlanta Hawks who did not play all-star, Trae Young. Not to far behind the Bucks are the Boston Celtics who are (+275) to win it all. Boston is 7-3 this season and are first place in the Atlantic Division.
NBA Championship Outright Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Bookmaker
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+240
|Boston Celtics
|+275
|Brooklyn Nets
|+700
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+750
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+800
|Miami Heat
|+1200
|Toronto Raptors
|+1600
|Atlanta Hawks
|+2000
|Chicago Bulls
|+4000
|New York Knicks
|+8000
|Charlotte Hornets
|+12500
Bucks retain lowest odds to win the NBA Finals
The Bucks have had some key role players step up early in the season while the team waits for Middleton and Connaughton to return. Grayson Allen has started nine of the Bucks 10 games this season and plays (26.0) minutes per game. Jevon Carter has started all 10 games for Milwaukee this season and leads the team in steals (1.7) per game. Bobby Portis has been the Bucks sixth man this season and he embraces that role.
It always helps to have a veteran player in the second unit to help take control on the court. Portis averages the second-highest rebounds per game (11.2) behind Giannis. He’s started just one game this season.
Bobby Portis without Giannis:
12 PTS
21 REB
Most rebounds of his career. pic.twitter.com/HOltRleHHt
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 6, 2022
Milwaukee will be on the road tonight at 8:00pm to take on the OKC Thunder. The Bucks look to get back on track after losing their first game of the season on Monday night. PG Jrue Holiday is doubtful to play tonight due to a high ankle sprain.
