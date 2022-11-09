Home » news » Nba Outright Odds Milwaukee Bucks Retain Lowest Odds To Win The Finals

NBA

NBA Outright Odds: Milwaukee Bucks Retain Lowest Odds To Win The Finals

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 22 mins ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo on 9-1 start: 'There's a bigger goal here'
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 9-1 on the season and have the best record in the NBA. Milwaukee has looked dominant early on and are still waiting for their full compliment of players to come back from injuries. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP front-runner right now and has helped lead his team to the best record in the NBA and Eastern Conference. Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton still have yet to make their season debut for the Bucks. 

NBA betting sites have the Bucks at (+240) to win the Finals this season. The Bucks did lose their first game of the season on Monday night vs the Atlanta Hawks who did not play all-star, Trae Young. Not to far behind the Bucks are the Boston Celtics who are (+275) to win it all. Boston is 7-3 this season and are first place in the Atlantic Division.

Best NBA Betting Sites

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For 2022
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Championship Outright Odds

Team Odds Bookmaker
Milwaukee Bucks +240 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics +275 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +700 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Cavaliers +750 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia 76ers +800 BetOnline logo
Miami Heat +1200 BetOnline logo
Toronto Raptors +1600 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Hawks +2000 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bulls +4000 BetOnline logo
New York Knicks +8000 BetOnline logo
Charlotte Hornets +12500 BetOnline logo

 

Bucks retain lowest odds to win the NBA Finals

The Bucks have had some key role players step up early in the season while the team waits for Middleton and Connaughton to return. Grayson Allen has started nine of the Bucks 10 games this season and plays (26.0) minutes per game. Jevon Carter has started all 10 games for Milwaukee this season and leads the team in steals (1.7) per game. Bobby Portis has been the Bucks sixth man this season and he embraces that role.

It always helps to have a veteran player in the second unit to help take control on the court. Portis averages the second-highest rebounds per game (11.2) behind Giannis. He’s started just one game this season.

Milwaukee will be on the road tonight at 8:00pm to take on the OKC Thunder. The Bucks look to get back on track after losing their first game of the season on Monday night. PG Jrue Holiday is doubtful to play tonight due to a high ankle sprain.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Trending Now