NBA Outright Odds: Milwaukee Bucks Retain Lowest Odds To Win The Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks are 9-1 on the season and have the best record in the NBA. Milwaukee has looked dominant early on and are still waiting for their full compliment of players to come back from injuries. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP front-runner right now and has helped lead his team to the best record in the NBA and Eastern Conference. Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton still have yet to make their season debut for the Bucks.

NBA betting sites have the Bucks at (+240) to win the Finals this season. The Bucks did lose their first game of the season on Monday night vs the Atlanta Hawks who did not play all-star, Trae Young. Not to far behind the Bucks are the Boston Celtics who are (+275) to win it all. Boston is 7-3 this season and are first place in the Atlantic Division.

NBA Championship Outright Odds

Team Odds Bookmaker Milwaukee Bucks +240 Boston Celtics +275 Brooklyn Nets +700 Cleveland Cavaliers +750 Philadelphia 76ers +800 Miami Heat +1200 Toronto Raptors +1600 Atlanta Hawks +2000 Chicago Bulls +4000 New York Knicks +8000 Charlotte Hornets +12500

Bucks retain lowest odds to win the NBA Finals

The Bucks have had some key role players step up early in the season while the team waits for Middleton and Connaughton to return. Grayson Allen has started nine of the Bucks 10 games this season and plays (26.0) minutes per game. Jevon Carter has started all 10 games for Milwaukee this season and leads the team in steals (1.7) per game. Bobby Portis has been the Bucks sixth man this season and he embraces that role.

It always helps to have a veteran player in the second unit to help take control on the court. Portis averages the second-highest rebounds per game (11.2) behind Giannis. He’s started just one game this season.

Bobby Portis without Giannis: 12 PTS

21 REB Most rebounds of his career. pic.twitter.com/HOltRleHHt — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 6, 2022

Milwaukee will be on the road tonight at 8:00pm to take on the OKC Thunder. The Bucks look to get back on track after losing their first game of the season on Monday night. PG Jrue Holiday is doubtful to play tonight due to a high ankle sprain.