Celtics granted $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception for loss of Danilo Gallinari

The Boston Celtics have been granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception by the NBA for the loss of Danilo Gallinari. During the offseason, the 14-year veteran signed a two-year, $13.28 million contract with the team.

However, on Aug. 27, the Italian star tore his ACL while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia. The 34-year-old was ruled out for the entire 2022-23 season.

Gallinari’s deal with Boston also includes a trade restriction. If G.M. Brad Stevens decides to move the forward, he’ll have to wait until Dec. 15. The Italian has a 2023-24 player option in his contract as well.

His option for the 2023-24 season is worth $6,802,950. Gallinari has until June 29, 2023, to decide whether or not to remain with the Celtics next summer.

Gallinari was selected sixth overall by the New York Knicks in the 2008 NBA Draft. Through three seasons with the Knicks, the forward averaged 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Then, the Italian wing played six seasons with the Denver Nuggets (2010–17) before playing two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers (2017–19), one season with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20 season), and two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks (2020–22).

His ACL injury is unfortunate. Celtics fans were excited to watch the Italian star play with Boston for the first time of his NBA playing career.

Last season, in 66 starts with the Atlanta Hawks, the forward averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He also shot 43.4% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown.

On April 10, 2015, in the Denver Nuggets’ 144-143 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the wing scored a career-high 47 points in 46 minutes of action. He finished 15-of-23 (65.2%) shooting from the field and 7-of-12 (58.3%) from beyond the arc.

While with the Denver Nuggets in the 2015-16 season, in 53 starts, Gallinari averaged a career-best 19.5 points per game, along with 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists.

When healthy, Danilo Gallinari helps improve any contender’s frontcourt. Since the Celtics are already a stacked team in the Eastern Conference, they should be able to manage without the former Hawk.

Tonight, Boston plays the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET.