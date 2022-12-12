Khris Middleton ‘Should Be Fine’ After Exiting Game On Sunday Night

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered an embarrassing loss to the worst team in the Western Conference on Sunday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks lost 97-92 on the road to the Houston Rockets. That gives them a 19-7 record so far this season which is first in the Central Division and second in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee waited patiently for the return of their three-time all-star Khris Middleton. Last night, he exited the game with an ankle sprain.

Middleton was a pivotal part of the Bucks championship run in 2021. Antetokounmpo had done what he can to carry Milwaukee while Middleton is out, but they desperately need to him healthy. The Bucks need his scoring output. He averages (17.1) points per game for his career. Sadly, he’s played in just five of the Bucks 26 games so far this season.

Khris Middleton is OUT for the remainder of the game with a left ankle sprain. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 12, 2022

Middleton ‘Should be fine’ after exiting game with ankle sprain

It’s tough to see Middleton have to battle through all these injuries so early in the season. He’s played in just 19 percent of the Bucks’ games this season. Middleton was recovering from an offseason wrist surgery that kept him out the first 20 games and now the left ankle sprain on top of that. A rough start to the season for him physically. He headed to the locker room in the second quarter and did not return to the games, logging six and a half minutes and scored no points.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer did not seem too worried in the post-game press conference.

“He should be fine. It’s a couple of very minor things,”… “Hopefully he’ll be fine.” – Mike Budenholzer

This should not be too overly concerning for Bucks fans. The team has been doing just fine without Middleton thus far. Later in the season they are going to need him, but there’s no need to rush him back too soon. At 31, you do not want to make this an ongoing ankle problem for him. Let him come back when his body tells him he’s ready. Milwaukee wants to be a serious playoff contender in the East and they’ll need a healthy Khris Middleton if they want to do so.