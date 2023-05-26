Jimmy Butler has been dating his girlfriend, Kaitlin Nowak, since 2019, but social media rumors are suggesting that the Miami Heat star could be in a secret relationship with Columbian singer and songwriter Shakira.

Butler and Nowak were last seen together in public at Super Bowl LIV in 2020, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The couple has one daughter together: Rylee Butler.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Heat have third-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are now giving the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics better odds.

Shakira put her 9,125-sq. ft. Miami mansion on the market for $15.9 million in 2021. Now, the songwriter is in search of a new home on Fisher Island, a private island just off of Miami Beach, following her divorce from Gerard Piqué.

Of course, Shakira was spotted at a Kaseya Center private suite in the Heat’s 128-102 win in Game 3 over the Celtics this past Sunday. The three-time Grammy Awards winner even posted a video on Twitter of her cheering on Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is dating girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak, an affair with Shakira is possible

Jimmy Butler and Shakira then followed one another on Instagram after Game 3. The 46-year-old singer only follows 159 people on Instagram, whereas Butler’s follower count is 464. This is all just circumstantial evidence. However, the connections are still real.

In June 2022, Shakira and her then-husband Gerard Piqué, confirmed in a joint statement that they were separating after 11 years together. Piqué, a former Spanish professional football player for Manchester United (2004-08), Real Zaragoza (2006-07), and Barcelona (2008-22), allegedly cheated on Shakira.

The couple had two sons: Milan, 9, on Jan. 22, 2013, in Barcelona and Sasha, 7, on Jan. 29, 2015. For Halloween last year, Milan wore Butler’s No. 22 Heat jersey, per Overtime. She could be supporting Jimmy Butler because her son does. Who knows!

Regardless of whether or not Jimmy Butler is dating Shakira, the six-time All-Star wants to be the best father he can be. “I think one of the hardest things about being a celebrity is that you can’t go be a parent from time to time,” Butler told Wall Street Journal.

“I hate that I can’t take my daughter to the zoo because everyone wants to talk basketball or take a photo. To my daughter, I’m just her dad. She doesn’t know any different.” Rylee turns four this year.

If Butler’s new girlfriend is Shakira, the secret is already out.

