John Hugley: Nebraska Cornhuskers Slightly Favored Over West Virginia Mountaineers for Talented Transfer

The Nebraska basketball team is on the hunt for a strong replacement to fill the void left by Derrick Walker, and it seems they have set their sights on former Pittsburgh Panthers center, John Hugley. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound powerhouse, who led the Panthers in both scoring and rebounding, is rumored to be favoring Nebraska over West Virginia in the race for his talents.

Hugley Ideal Fit for Nebraska

Hugley, a Cleveland native, boasts a similar build and playing style to Walker, making him an ideal candidate to join the Cornhuskers roster. Despite being plagued by a lingering knee injury and playing in just eight games this past season.

However, in the 2021-22 season, Hugley emerged as one of the ACC’s top centers, averaging an impressive 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Additionally, he had nine double-doubles on the season. Though his assist numbers may not mirror Walker’s, the dynamic big man has undoubtedly caught the attention of Nebraska’s coaching staff.

Huskers and WVU Visits Imminent

With visits to Nebraska and West Virginia scheduled for April 17-19 and April 21-23 respectively, it’s crunch time for both programs to make their case for the talented transfer. The Huskers are hopeful that Hugley’s visit to Lincoln will be enough to secure a commitment from the sought-after center. But WVU will get their chance to change his mind almost immediately after.

Since entering the NCAA Transfer Portal last month, Hugley has attracted interest from numerous top-tier programs, including Michigan, Oregon, Iowa State, Miami, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Maryland, Xavier, Arkansas, LSU, Georgia, Butler, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, and Arizona State, among others.

Despite the stiff competition, Nebraska appears to have the edge over other interested parties. The Huskers are in dire need of an immediate impact player to solidify their frontcourt, and Hugley could be the perfect fit for head coach Fred Hoiberg’s system.

The upcoming visits will play a crucial role in determining Hugley’s future, but it’s clear that Nebraska has made significant headway in the pursuit of the former Pitt Panther. The Cornhuskers have their foot in the door, and they’ll be pulling out all the stops to ensure that Hugley dons the red and white next season.

