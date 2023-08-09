The Sacramento Kings have re-signed center Neemias Queta to a standard contract, according to reports. A one-year minimum contract for an NBA player with two years of experience is worth about $2 million. Queta, 24, was selected 39th overall by Sacramento in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Utah State University.

After signing a two-way contract, the 7-foot big man appeared in 15 games off the bench with the Kings in his rookie 2021-22 season. Queta averaged 3.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 8.0 minutes per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 64.7% at the foul line.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Sacramento Kings hold 13th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies.



In Sacramento’s 109-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 10, 2022, the center recorded a career-high 11 points and five rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench. Queta finished 4-of-7 (57.1%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 (75%) at the line.

The Utah State product became the first Portuguese player to score points in the NBA. With the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate, the center averaged 16.4 points, 7.9 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 28.2 minutes per game in 14 starts.

Sacramento Kings re-sign center Neemias Queta to a standard contract; Queta joins Alex Len and Nerlens Noel

Neemias Queta then made only five appearances off the bench with the Sacramento Kings in the 2022-23 season. The Portugal native averaged 2.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.8 minutes per game while shooting 66.7% from the field.

Of course, the center made 29 starts with Stockton in the 2022-23 G League season. Queta averaged career highs of 16.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Plus, he shot career bests of 68% from the floor and 80.3% at the line. He finished as runner-up for the G League MVP award and also earned All-NBA G League and All-Defensive G League honors.

Kings confirm the signing of Neemias Queta: pic.twitter.com/8nh0DS7iVR — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) August 9, 2023



During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas, Queta was asked about his future by The Sacramento Bee. “I feel like they’ve been knowing me for two years,” he said. “They know what I’ve been able to do. I feel like I’ve been able to showcase that to them and I feel like it’s a great place for me to keep growing.”

Furthermore, Alex Len is another center the Kings are bringing back. The University of Maryland product is returning on a one-year, $3.2 million deal. Former Detroit Pistons big man Nerlens Noel also inked a one-year veteran minimum contract worth a guaranteed $300,000.

NBA Betting Content You May Like