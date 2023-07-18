Main Page
Kings sign center Nerlens Noel to a one-year, $3.1 million contract
The Sacramento Kings have signed free agent center Nerlens Noel to a one-year, $3.1 million deal, his agent George Langberg of GSL Sports Group announced on Tuesday. Noel, 29, was waived by the Detroit Pistons in February after reaching a buyout agreement and signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets in April.
The 6-foot-11 center was selected sixth overall by the New Orleans Hornets (Pelicans) in the 2013 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky. However, Noel was then traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Massachusetts native missed the entire 2013-14 season due to a left ACL tear he sustained during his freshman year at Kentucky.
Per a few NBA betting sites, the Sacramento Kings hold 14th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2023. Sportsbooks are giving the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans better odds.
Free agent C Nerlens Noel has agreed on a one-year, $3.1M deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agent @georgelangberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Noel gives the Kings a defensive presence in the frontline rotation.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2023
Nerlens Noel played three seasons with the Sixers (2014-17) and two with the Mavericks (2017-18), Oklahoma City Thunder (2018-20), and New York Knicks (2020-22). Plus, the center spent the 2022-23 season with the Pistons and Nets. He made four starts in 17 appearances with Detroit and Brooklyn this past season.
The Kentucky product averaged 2.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 11.5 minutes per game while shooting 36.1% from the floor, 50% beyond the arc, and 66.7% at the foul line. In Detroit’s 123-111 loss to the 76ers on Jan. 8, the center recorded a season-high six points, four boards, and one steal in 13 minutes off the bench.
Sacramento Kings sign former Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel to a one-year, $3.1 million deal; the nine-year veteran joins Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len
Nerlens Noel also made 11 starts in only 25 appearances with the Knicks in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 3.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 22.5 minutes per game. Noel missed 57 games because of knee, hamstring, and foot injuries. Avoiding another ACL injury is critical.
Furthermore, New York then ruled the center out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to plantar fasciitis. The former Sixer has never played a full 82-game season in his entire NBA career.
If Noel can stay healthy with the Kings, his presence will help add big-man depth for Sacramento. Of course, Alex Len and Trey Lyles re-signed with the contender. Len, 30, averaged 1.7 points and 2.3 rebounds this past season with the Kings.
The Sacramento Kings 2023-24 roster:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis
Davion Mitchell
Malik Monk
Chris Duarte
Sasha Vezenkov
Trey Lyles
Nerlens Noel
Alex Len
Kessler Edwards
Colby Jones
Keon Ellis (Two-way contract)
Jalen…
— Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) July 18, 2023
In July 2022, the Knicks traded Noel, Alec Burks, $6 million, and multiple second-round draft picks (2024 second-round draft pick is top-55 protected) for a 2025 second-rounder and Nikola Radicevic.
Additionally, this move cleared $19 million in cap space, paving the way for Jalen Brunson to sign a four-year, $104 million contract. For Noel to remain on Sacramento’s roster ahead of the 2023-24 season, he must meet expectations during training camp.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Bruce Brown Claims Minnesota was Denver’s Toughest Test
- Kings sign center Nerlens Noel to a one-year, $3.1 million contract
- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair rips into NBA athletes who complain too much: ‘It’s taken a lot of the sport away’
- Suns owner Mat Ishbia says that Phoenix G League affiliate should be announced ‘in a week or two’
- Heat star Jimmy Butler: ‘I believe that with all my heart, that we, I, will win a championship’
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Hawks, Dejounte Murray agree to a four-year, $120 million extension
-
NBA 4 hours ago
Highest-Paid NBA Players Ever: LeBron James, Chris Paul, & Kevin Durant Lead All-Time Career Earnings List
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Jeanie Buss left Shaquille O’Neal off her list of Top 5 most important Lakers
-
College Basketball 1 day ago
Former LSU women’s basketball star Danielle Ballard struck and killed by car