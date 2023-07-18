Kings sign center Nerlens Noel to a one-year, $3.1 million contract

The Sacramento Kings have signed free agent center Nerlens Noel to a one-year, $3.1 million deal, his agent George Langberg of GSL Sports Group announced on Tuesday. Noel, 29, was waived by the Detroit Pistons in February after reaching a buyout agreement and signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets in April.

The 6-foot-11 center was selected sixth overall by the New Orleans Hornets (Pelicans) in the 2013 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky. However, Noel was then traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Massachusetts native missed the entire 2013-14 season due to a left ACL tear he sustained during his freshman year at Kentucky.

Nerlens Noel played three seasons with the Sixers (2014-17) and two with the Mavericks (2017-18), Oklahoma City Thunder (2018-20), and New York Knicks (2020-22). Plus, the center spent the 2022-23 season with the Pistons and Nets. He made four starts in 17 appearances with Detroit and Brooklyn this past season.

The Kentucky product averaged 2.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 11.5 minutes per game while shooting 36.1% from the floor, 50% beyond the arc, and 66.7% at the foul line. In Detroit’s 123-111 loss to the 76ers on Jan. 8, the center recorded a season-high six points, four boards, and one steal in 13 minutes off the bench.

Nerlens Noel also made 11 starts in only 25 appearances with the Knicks in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 3.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 22.5 minutes per game. Noel missed 57 games because of knee, hamstring, and foot injuries. Avoiding another ACL injury is critical.

Furthermore, New York then ruled the center out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to plantar fasciitis. The former Sixer has never played a full 82-game season in his entire NBA career.

If Noel can stay healthy with the Kings, his presence will help add big-man depth for Sacramento. Of course, Alex Len and Trey Lyles re-signed with the contender. Len, 30, averaged 1.7 points and 2.3 rebounds this past season with the Kings.

The Sacramento Kings 2023-24 roster: De’Aaron Fox

Kevin Huerter

Harrison Barnes

Keegan Murray

Domantas Sabonis Davion Mitchell

Malik Monk

Chris Duarte

Sasha Vezenkov

Trey Lyles Nerlens Noel

Alex Len

Kessler Edwards

Colby Jones Keon Ellis (Two-way contract)

Jalen… — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) July 18, 2023

In July 2022, the Knicks traded Noel, Alec Burks, $6 million, and multiple second-round draft picks (2024 second-round draft pick is top-55 protected) for a 2025 second-rounder and Nikola Radicevic.

Additionally, this move cleared $19 million in cap space, paving the way for Jalen Brunson to sign a four-year, $104 million contract. For Noel to remain on Sacramento’s roster ahead of the 2023-24 season, he must meet expectations during training camp.

