Kings sign former Mavericks center JaVale McGee

The Sacramento Kings are signing free agent center JaVale McGee, according to multiple reports. McGee, 35, was waived by the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The Michigan native signed a three-year, $17 million contract with Dallas last July. McGee was slated to make $5.73 million in 2023-24.

The Mavericks had until this week to execute a stretch-and-waive for the 7-footer. In seven starts and 42 appearances with Dallas in the 2022-23 season, McGee averaged 4.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 8.5 minutes per game while shooting 64% from the floor and 58.5% at the foul line.

Three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee is signing with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/hWp1zEbCfS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 31, 2023



JaVale McGee started seven of the first nine games last season. However, he fell out of the rotation about a month into the season. In Dallas’ 144-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 15, 2022, the 7-footer scored a season-high 18 points in the same number of minutes off the bench.

The center also spent the 2015-16 season with Dallas. The 15-year veteran was selected 18th overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2008 NBA Draft out of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Sacramento Kings sign former Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee; the 15-year veteran joins centers Domantas Sabonis, Neemias Queta, Alex Len, and Nerlens Noel

The Nevada product spent his first four NBA seasons (2008-2012) with Washington. Besides the Mavericks, McGee then went on to play for the Denver Nuggets (2012-15, 2020-21 season), Philadelphia 76ers (2014-15 season), Warriors (2016-18), Lakers (2018-20), Cleveland Cavaliers (2020-21 season), and Phoenix Suns (2021-22 season).

Earlier this month, Sacramento re-signed center Neemias Queta to a two-year, $4.22 million contract.

Earlier this month, Sacramento re-signed center Neemias Queta to a two-year, $4.22 million contract. The Kings also re-signed center Alex Len (one-year, $3.2 million) and added forward Sasha Vezenkov (three-year, $19.97 million) and center Nerlens Noel (one-year, $3.2 million).

In July, the Kings traded forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper and center Richaun Holmes to the Mavericks. Domantas Sabonis (four-year, $186 million) and Harrison Barnes (three-year, $54 million) signed contract extensions with Sacramento as well.

Furthermore, forwards Jalen Slawson and Keon Ellis inked two-way deals this offseason. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, NBA teams can sign a maximum of three two-way players.

