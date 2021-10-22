Klay Thompson: “I should be on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team”

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson believes he was snubbed from the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team list. The seventy-six player list is based on all-time greatness. Of the 88-voter panel, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, James Worthy and Stephen A. Smith were among those who voted.

In the end, while the list was supposed to include a maximum of 75 players, a 76th player made the list anyways because of a tie during the voting process.

Furthermore, when reporters asked the five-time All-Star about his thoughts regarding the list, he said, “Maybe I’m just naive in my ability to play basketball. But in my head, I’m top 75 of all time.” No one wants to ever feel left out. However, are his gripes justified?

The complete NBA 75th Anniversary Team ⬇️ #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/v8Tz5ixaab — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 21, 2021

Thus far, in a total of 615 games played in Thompson’s career, he has averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The California native was also selected NBA All-Rookie First Team back in 2012. Plus, he won the three-point shooting contest in 2016.

Not to mention, he earned All-NBA Third Team selections in 2015 and 2016. And, the star qualified for All-Defensive Second Team in 2019. In the 2016 Western Conference Semifinals series against the Portland Trail Blazers, he averaged a playoff career-high 31 points per game. To top it off, he helped Golden State to win a championship in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Which active players made the list?

Therefore, while the 31-year-old has had a great NBA career, the voters probably considered the fact that Thompson won those championships playing alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. But, was their judgement consistent for all 76 players? M.J. had help to win his championships, too.

Here are the eleven active NBA players on the list: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. It should go without saying that Klay had a lot of competition.

Head coach Steve Kerr agrees with Klay

Moreover, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pitched in as well. He thought Draymond Green should have been on the list, too. Coach Kerr said, “I definitely think that both guys are top 75. Just based on winning and two-way basketball and everything that really matters more than statistics. What matters is if you’re winning championships, that’s what counts.

Kerr says he "definitely thinks" Draymond and Klay are top 75 players in NBA history pic.twitter.com/luB8ld8E7d — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 22, 2021

Additionally, Klay Thompson missed the 2019-20 season. And, the star is not expected to play this season until December. So, the voters would have based his career on eight seasons played in the NBA. For some folks, this is not enough playing time. Though, when healthy, he is a clutch three-point shooter.