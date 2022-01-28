Lakers vs Hornets NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Friday night’s interconference rematch, the Los Angeles Lakers (24-25, 20-29 ATS) are facing off versus the Charlotte Hornets (27-22, 30-19 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Will the Hornets beat the Lakers for the first time since Jan. 5, 2018? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Lakers vs Hornets Game Information

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, North Carolina

Lakers vs Hornets NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Lakers +7 (-108) | Hornets -7 (-112)

Best moneyline: Lakers +245 | Hornets -290

Over/Under: 228 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF LeBron James (questionable) | PG Kendrick Nunn (out indefinitely) | PF Sekou Doumbouya (out indefinitely)

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

SF Gordon Hayward (out indefinitely) | SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (questionable) | PF Jaden McDaniels (out)

Lakers vs Hornets News and Preview | NBA Picks

Additionally, in the Lakers’ 105-87 away loss versus the 76ers on Thursday, center Anthony Davis earned another career double-double, amassing 31 points, 12 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 34 minutes of action. Guard Russell Westbrook finished his performance with 20 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34 minutes played, too. However, Los Angeles has won just four of its last 10 games. Counting this defeat, the team is now 9-13 away, 15-12 at home and 10-12 ATS on the road.

As for the Hornets, on Wednesday, in their high-scoring 158-126 road win over the Pacers, almost all the starters contributed double-digit points. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a team-high 39 points in 35 minutes spent on the court. Guard LaMelo Ball added a triple-double to his career total as well. Ball accumulated 29 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists in 38 minutes played. Charlotte has won seven of its past 10 contests, and the team is 13-7 at home, 14-15 away and 15-5 ATS at home this season.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hornets have a 69.6% chance of winning.

Pertaining to previous encounters, in the last six head-to-head meetings, the Lakers are a perfect 6-0 against the Hornets. On Nov. 6, 2021, the first meeting during this regular season, Los Angeles won 126-123 in overtime at Staples Center. Their six-game winning streak versus Charlotte is something important to note. The Hornets have not defeated them since Jan. 5, 2018, when they won 108-94 at Staples Center.

In other news, Hornets’ forward PJ Washington and Raptors’ forward Justin Champagnie have each been fined $15,000 for their on-court physical altercation in Tuesday’s game. Their incident occurred with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter. Of course, the Raptors ended up winning 125-113 at Scotiabank Arena.

Lakers vs Hornets NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Los Angeles is 3-6 ATS in the team’s past nine games.

The total has gone under in four of their last six contests played.

Plus, the Lakers are 6-0 ATS in their previous six games against the Hornets.

On the other side, the Hornets are 8-3 ATS in their past 11 games played.

Charlotte is 0-8 ATS in the team’s last eight matchups versus Los Angeles at Spectrum Center.

Also, the total has gone under in seven of the Hornets’ previous 10 contests.

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG Russell Westbrook | SG Avery Bradley | SF LeBron James | PF Stanley Johnson | C Anthony Davis

Projected Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineup

PG LaMelo Ball | SG Terry Rozier | SF Cody Martin | PF Miles Bridges | C Mason Plumlee

Lakers vs Hornets Prediction | NBA Picks

Furthermore, Los Angeles is 19-13 as a favorite, 5-12 as an underdog and 10-12 ATS away, while Charlotte is 10-5 as a favorite, 17-17 as an underdog and 15-5 ATS at home. Although the Hornets have not beaten the Lakers in four years, the odds are in their favor this time around. LeBron James is listed as questionable on the injury report. If James sits this one out, Charlotte will definitely win. Leading into this matchup, the Hornets are also seven-point favorites.

While Gordon Hayward and Jaden McDaniels are out, the Hornets still have a lot of firepower offensively. They scored 158 points on the road to defeat the Pacers. So, contemplate picking the Hornets to win at home and they will cover the spread. But, the total will go under 219. Who’s expecting them to score over 150 points in back-to-back games? If you are new to NBA betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

