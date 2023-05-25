D’Angelo Russell was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February, and the eight-year veteran is at the end of his four-year, $117.32 million contract; sportsbooks have now released his next team odds for the upcoming 2023 offseason. Check out the next team odds below.

According to the BetOnline sportsbook, the Charlotte Hornets (+300) are the betting favorites to sign the All-Star guard, followed by the Atlanta Hawks (+400), Memphis Grizzlies (+500), and Dallas Mavericks (+600). Would Russell consider playing for the Guandong Southern Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA)?

D’Angelo Russell Next Team Odds If Not Lakers In 2023 NBA Offseason: Hornets Top List As Betting Favorite

NBA Team Odds Play Charlotte Hornets +300 Atlanta Hawks +400 Memphis Grizzlies +500 Dallas Mavericks +600 Miami Heat +700 San Antonio Spurs +800 Toronto Raptors +900 Orlando Magic +1000 New York Knicks +1000 Chicago Bulls +1200 Boston Celtics +1200 Guandong Southern Tigers +1800

Charlotte Hornets (+300)

First off, the Charlotte Hornets are the odds-on favorite to sign D’Angelo Russell this offseason. Assuming the backcourt remains similar, adding Russell to a Hornets roster with Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball would be an automatic boost. However, Charlotte is coming off a disastrous season. It depends on Russell’s goals.

The Hornets went 27-55 and 14th overall in the Easern Conference standings this past 2022-23 season under head coach Steve Clifford. They took a step back after finishing 43-39 and 10th in the conference in the 2021-22 season. G.M. Mitch Kupchak fired then-head coach James Borrego. Of course, Kupchak’s decision to hire Clifford was a mixed bag.

Atlanta Hawks (+400)

If the Atlanta Hawks are unwilling to trade Trae Young this offseason, Atlanta could be the perfect spot for D’Angelo Russell. While John Collins’ future is unknown, Dejounte Murray and De’Andre Hunter are still solid players. Not to mention, the Hawks are in a better position now after firing then-head coach Nate McMillian on Feb. 21.

Five days later, Quinn Snyder became the organization’s 32nd head coach in franchise history. Under Snyder, Atlanta went 10-11 to finish out the 2022-23 season. Atlanta clinched the No. 7 seed for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. But the Hawks lost in six games to the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics in their first-round series. So, the Lakers guard could sign with the Hawks.

Memphis Grizzlies (+500)

Similar to the aforementioned teams listed above, the Memphis Grizzlies have an unpredictable future ahead. Ja Morant is one of the best players in the league, but the two-time All-Star has already been issued two suspensions for brandishing a firearm in multiple videos on social media. Much is unknown on whether or not his NBA career could be in jeopardy.

Therefore, the Grizzlies might pursue D’Angelo Russell to play alongside Dillon Brooks, Luke Kennard, Brandon Clarke, Desmond Bane, and other notable stars. In the 2022-23 season, Memphis went 51-31 and finished second in the Western Conference standings. They went on to lose in six games against the Los Angeles Lakers in their first-round playoff series.

NBA Betting Content You May Like