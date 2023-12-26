Lakers Expected to Target Hawks’ Dejounte Murray for Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers were named among the teams interested in Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, and now the Lakers are also expected to express trade interest in Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

“Lakers front office has shown they’re going to do their due diligence around the league. Zach LaVine is a player we’ve talked about for weeks,” Charania said.

“One more player to keep an eye on, I’m told — a potential target for the Lakers — [is] Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.”

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold seventh-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

LaVine is in the second year of a $215 million deal. The 10-year veteran is making $40.64 million this season with the Bulls. His deal includes a $48.96 million player option for the 2026-27 season. LaVine hasn’t played since Nov. 28 due to a right foot injury.

Although LaVine has also been linked to the New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, and Philadelphia 76ers, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported last week that “no Zach LaVine trade sweepstakes” is unfolding across the league. By the sounds of it, his contract is turning away clubs.

Los Angeles Lakers more likely to trade for Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray than Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine

Then there’s Murray, who is owed $120 million over the next four seasons, which kicks in next season. The 2022 All-Star guard signed his new deal with Atlanta in July.

His upcoming four-year contract includes a $30.75 million player option for 2027-28.

“That’s a reasonable salary to be bringing in when you already have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on your books,” Charania said of Murray’s new deal.

Lakers tradable draft capital: – 2029 OR 2030 FRP.

– 2027 IF it lands in the portion protected from Utah (1-4).

– Swap rights in 2026/2028, then either 2029 or 2030 and either 2024 or 2025 (whichever NOP doesn’t take).

– Own 2nds in 2025/2027/2030.

– Clippers 2nd in 2024/2025. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) December 26, 2023



Any trade for an elite player like LaVine or Murray would likely include the Lakers’ Austin Reaves, Max Christie, Rui Hachimura, and their last available first-round draft pick.

However, Los Angeles could wait until the 2024 draft to have three first-round picks to trade.

Additionally, Reaves and Hachimura will not become trade-eligible until Jan. 15. Reaves signed a four-year, $53.82 million contract with the Lakers in July.

Hachimura’s new deal is for three years and $51 million as well. Both contracts carry a 15% trade bonus.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8.