Los Angeles Lakers Uninterested in Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers have been mired in rumors of them possibly bringing in Kyrie Irving to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis this offseason. However, recent reports suggest that the Lakers are not interested in signing the controversial All-Star. These rumors are coming after rumors that say Kyrie Irving is trying to lure LeBron James to the Dallas Mavericks. A reunion between James and Irving has seemingly always been in the cards. However, most assumed it would happen in Los Angeles. Now, a reunion between the two former champions could be in the works to take place in Dallas.

Los Angeles Lakers Remain Uninterested in Adding Kyrie Irving

Could Kyrie Lure LeBron to Dallas?

Thinking of LeBron in a Dallas Mavericks jersey is something that most NBA peers would not have imagined. However, with James’ career being near the end, the future Hall of Famer may be looking for the best situation to add one more title to his resume. Clearly, the Mavericks would have to give up quite a bit in order to land LeBron James. Some draft picks would most likely be included considering they already traded away a ton of depth in order to land Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline. A star trio of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and LeBron James would certainly shake up the Western Conference. However, it very well could still be a pipe dream.

Options for the Los Angeles Lakers

Per Marc Stein, Kyrie Irving is also looking to shut down any rumors that he would want to join the Los Angeles Lakers. That leaves him out, but about other options for the team at point guard? Despite rumors of the team looking to move D’Angelo Russell, Los Angeles could give him a full season and see if he can become more consistent with a full year in their system. Another player the team could look at is Fred VanVleet. Yes, James Harden may be tempting. However, VanVleet would most likely be a cheaper option who fits alongside their star duo of LeBron and AD a bit better. Not to mention, his NBA Finals experience would not hurt either. All in all, the Lakers being unable to land Kyrie Irving is not the death sentence some NBA peers may make it out to be, especially with what the free agent class looks like this year.

NBA Betting Content You May Like