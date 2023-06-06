Home » news » Reports Around The League Say That The Lakers Are Not Interested In Signing Anthony Davis Long Term

Reports around the league say that the Lakers are not interested in signing Anthony Davis long-term

Lakers Anthony Davis (right foot) ruled out against Thunder

The 2023 postseason ended poorly for Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers. They were swept by the Nuggets in the Conference Finals and Davis was only able to do so much. Davis headed into the final year of his contract with the Lakers and could receive a nice payday. However, media around the league have reported that the Lakers are not interested in signing Anthony Davis long-term. 

After spending his first seven years with the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis has been with LA for the last four seasons. LeBron James and himself won a title in 2020 during the NBA bubble. Since then, the Lakers haven’t done much in the postseason.

This summer, the eight-time all-star will become eligible for a three-year contract extension worth about $167 million. It’s still up for debate among sources around the league as to whether the Lakers will sign him long-term or not.

The Lakers have to decide whether they want to extend Anthony Davis to a long-term deal

When healthy, Davis plays at a top-10 level in the NBA. He hasn’t played over 60 games during the regular season since his first year with the Lakers in 2019-20. Last season he played 56 games but was dominant in those outings. Toward the beginning of last season, Davis was taking over while LeBron James was injured.

He averaged (25.9) points, (12.5) rebounds and (2.0) blocks per game. In the postseason, he continued to shine for the Lakers and the team was able to reach the Conference Finals. The Lakers ran out of gas that series and didn’t have the talent to match with Denver.

Other reports around the league have suggested the complete opposite of what you just read. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes that the Lakers want to retain Davis long-term. Keeping Davis on the team is one of their main objectives this offseason according to Windhorst.

