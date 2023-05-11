The Golden State Warriors got a much-needed win in a game where they were facing potential elimination. Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors offensively last night and combined for 52 points. In the fourth quarter of Game 5, Kevon Looney inadvertently hit Anthony Davis with an elbow to his temple. Davis left the game shortly after and did not return. His status for Gam3 6 is in doubt after taking that shot to the head.

In Game 5 last night, Anthony Davis was having a solid game with 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists. However, when he took that inadvertent elbow to the head, Davis claimed he was “woozy” and had to be helped to the locker room in a wheelchair. The eight-time all-star left the arena later that night under his own power.

He is leading the Lakers in rebounds (13.5), steals (1,4), and blocks (3.4) per game this postseason. At the moment, NBA betting sites have the Lakers at (-134) to win Game 6 at home tomorrow night.

Anthony Davis left the court to get evaluated after taking an inadvertent shot from Kevon Looney. pic.twitter.com/zluOAI4WvB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 11, 2023

Anthony Davis will undergo further evaluation for a possible concussion according to Brian Windhorst

Windhorst has been covering the league for the last 10+ years and he said that no concussion case is the same. He said it’s not necessarily the way Davis feels. Rather, there are a series of tests he has to go through to see where he is at. He said if Davis goes into concussion protocol today, it’s almost certain that he will not play in Game 6 tomorrow night.

After the game, head coach Darvin Ham had this to say about Davis’ status and what he saw.

“Obviously everyone saw he took a shot to the head, but we just checked on him,”… “He seems to be doing really good already. That’s just where he’s at. That’s the status of it right now.” – Darvin Ham

The longtime NBA reporter said it would be “very unlikely” for Davis to play in Game 7 if the Warriors win Game 6. That’s how seriously the league takes concussion protocols. Luckily, Ham said that Davis was doing better after the game, but it will come down to the tests he takes today to determine his status moving forward.