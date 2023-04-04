Both the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers are near the middle of their respective conferences as the playoffs approach. The Nets are sixth in the East with four games left and the Lakers are seventh with four games left on their schedule as well. Mikal Bridges for Brooklyn and Anthony Davis for the Lakers were named Players of the Week for Week 24. Each has been vital to their teams’ success this season and will look to do the same when playoffs arrive.

Mikal Bridges and Anthony Davis are in different roles for their respective teams. Davis has taken on more of a scoring load for the Lakers as LeBron James dealt with multiple injuries this season. Bridges was traded from Phoenix to Brooklyn mid-season and have blossomed into their #1 scoring option.

NBA betting sites have the Lakers at (+1400) and the Nets at (+25000) to win the Finals this season.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 24. West: Anthony Davis (@Lakers)

East: Mikal Bridges (@BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/Z4qoORbiVN — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2023

The Brooklyn Nets made a massive trade right before the deadline when they sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. In return, they got Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and four first-round picks. Their most valuable piece in the trade so far has been the addition of Bridges to the squad.

In 23 games played and started with the Nets, he’s averaging (27.6) points, (4.7) rebounds, (2.7) assists, and (1.0) steals. He’s just shy of shooting a 50/40/90 in his short time with the Nets and has taken on the duties of being the #1 scoring option. His (33.0) points, (5.7) rebounds, and (.455) three-point percentage earned him Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 24.

The numbers speak for themselves 🔥@mikal_bridges is your Eastern Conference Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/iK8rOlUxGv — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 3, 2023

Anthony Davis and LeBron James were never healthy at the same time during the regular season, but the Lakers are well within striking distance of sixth in the West. The eight-time all-star missed 20 games straight earlier this season and James carried the load for the team then. Davis returned the favor as James missed extended time over the last few months.

He’s played 52 games this season for LA and is averaging a career-high (12.4) rebounds per game along with (26.6) points. The Lakers went 3-0 last week on his way to winning Player of the Week in Week 24 for the Western Conference.

Ninth time as Player of the Week and second this season — give it up for AD 💥 pic.twitter.com/3wXtthCDbj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 3, 2023