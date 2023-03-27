Main Page
Mikal Bridges had two 30-point games with Suns, has nine already with Nets
Mikal Bridges scored 30 or more points just twice with the Phoenix Suns through 365 career appearances, and the fifth-year forward has now logged nine 30-point games since the Brooklyn Nets trade.
In 56 starts with Phoenix this season, the 26-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Plus, he was shooting 46.3% from the floor and 38.7% beyond the arc.
After the Suns traded Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and five first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027-29) to the Nets, the wing has averaged 26.8 points, 4.6 boards, and 2.6 assists through 20 starts with Brooklyn.
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Nets have 19th-ranked odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks, and Miami Heat.
Bridges since joining the Nets:
26.8 PPG
41.2% 3P
91.0% FT
57.0% eFG
63.5% TS#NBA | #Nets https://t.co/9PI8KH9Yo4
— Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) March 27, 2023
Since the Nets trade, Mikal Bridges is also shooting 49.6% from the field and 41.2% outside the arc. In Brooklyn’s 116-105 win over the Heat on Feb. 15, the forward scored a career-high 45 points in 37 minutes as a starter.
In addition to amassing eight boards, five assists, two steals, and two blocks, the Villanova product shot 17-of-24 (70.8%) from the floor, drained four 3-pointeres, and finished a perfect 7-of-7 (100%) at the foul line.
Mikal Bridges scored 30 or more points twice with the Phoenix Suns in 365 appearances, has scored 30-plus points in nine games with the Brooklyn Nets
Of course, in the Nets’ 119-106 loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday, the 6-foot-9 wing scored 44 points. It was his second 40-point game of the season and second of his NBA career. Were the Suns holding him back? The Pennsylvania native is a better player on the east coast.
Mikal Bridges needed two more points against Orlando to pass his career high of 45 points. “I really don’t care [about the career-high],” said the Nets forward, who sat out the final 3:49 of regulation. “And I was trying to win. I didn’t care at that point.”
It’s official: Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Cam Johnson have played more minutes together on the Brooklyn Nets than Kyrie, KD, and James Harden did, per NBATV.
CRAZY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QQ1Cu8HXjc
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 26, 2023
Orlando outscored the Nets 36-26 in the second quarter. “First quarter, we were able to hang around a little bit. We were OK,” Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn said. “But to sustain it over the course of the night, to play the way we wanted to play, to defend the way we wanted to play… we just didn’t have it tonight.”
After the Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant trades, Bridges is now officially Brooklyn’s leading scorer. Moreover, the forward’s exceeding expectations after inking a four-year, $90 million deal with Phoenix in 2021. Mikal Bridges is earning $20.1 million this season, $21.7 million next season, $23.3 million in 2024-25, and $24.9 million in 2025-26.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight (Mar. 27) vs the Houston Rockets?
- South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
- Vanessa Bryant gifts LSU Women’s Basketball Nike Kobe 6 sneakers ahead of Elite 8 win vs Miami
- Mikal Bridges had two 30-point games with Suns, has nine already with Nets
- Kevin Durant says he’ll ‘never respect’ Charles Barkley after the former NBA player criticized him yet again on “60 minutes”
-
NBA 6 days ago
Golden State Warriors’ Jordan Poole Spends Half a Million Dollars on First Date With Rapper Ice Spice
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Paul Pierce sparks fire around Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend rumors
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Jay Bilas’ March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks
-
College Basketball 6 days ago
Purdue Basketball Coach Matt Painter’s Buyout a Sticking Point for Fans Who Want Him Fired After First Round NCAA Tournament Loss