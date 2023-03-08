With a 112-103 victory vs the Memphis Grizzlies last night, the Lakers jumped to ninth in the Western Conference. They are 7-3 in their last ten and are on a small two-game win streak at the moment. It took a monster game from Anthony Davis last night to get his the the win and he joined some Lakers royalty in the process. He’s the first Laker since Shaq in 2003-04 to have multiple 30+ point and 20+ rebounds games in a single season.

The Grizzlies were without Ja Morant last night as he deals with some off the court issues. Missing a player of his talent can be the difference between winning and losing a game and his team could have really used him last night. LA’s bench also came up clutch last night with 42 points.

Anthony Davis’ monster double-double helped get the Laker a win last night

While LeBron James is till out and recovering, the Lakers rely upon Anthony Davis heavily to carry the team. He was up for the task last night and had a dominant outing vs the Memphis Grizzlies. Davis did this all on the night where the Lakers retired Pau Gasol’s jersey at halftime.

In 36 minutes played last night Davis finished with 30/22/3 along with two blocks while going 11-17 from the field. He was also 7-9 on free-throws last night in the Lakers win. With his epic 30 point and 22 rebound double-double he’s the first Lakers since Shaq in ’03-04 to have multiple 30+ point and 20+ rebound games in a single season.

Davis had 37 points and 21 rebounds in 115-105 win vs the Phoenix Suns back in November. There’s no question that the NBA champ is capable of being the leader of this time. His health does come into play as he hasn’t played over 60 games in a season since 2019-20. The Lakers will look to lean on Davis for the final 16 games of the regular season for as high as spot in the West playoffs as possible.