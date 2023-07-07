Magic’s Kevon Harris is convinced he’s prepared for a bigger role ahead of his second year in Orlando

Last year Kevon Harris excelled in the Summer League just as he had been signed by the Timberwolves, which led to performances that convinced the Magic to trade for him. It’s no wonder the Orlando franchise was impressed, as he averaged 15.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and one steal per match in five starts for Minnesota.

So, if anyone on the Magic squad knows how to rock the Summer League, it’s Harris, and he’s ready to prove himself once again in the offseason tournament.

The six-foot-six athlete eventually earned a two-year deal with the Florida team and is now preparing to face his sophomore season in the NBA.

According to his latest press interview, the 26-year-old is seen constantly sharing advice for rookies Anthony Black and Jett Howard, and other members of his team’s Summer League roster. The Orlando squad is preparing for Saturday’s opening contest against the Detroit Pistons in Las Vegas.

“I came out here with a purpose to prove I could be in the NBA and deserved to be on an NBA team,” he said about last year’s mentality. “I’m taking the same approach this summer (by) coming out here to prove something. Show what the Magic can do and lead these young guys.”

During this offseason’s practices, Harrison has enjoyed to dedicate his time to assist younger players in their assimilation of Orlando’s offensive and defensive strategies.

“It’s so good. Kevon (as well as Caleb Houstan) have done a great job of grabbing those guys and pulling them to the side and talking to them,” said head coach Jamahl Mosley. “Understanding what these guys are going to see, the way the game is played in summer league. Those guys haven’t played one session of summer league before. It’s great for them to learn from these guys and they’re all willing teachers.”

Harris admitted he takes pride in delivering his full commitment to the training drills, perfecting the coach’s wishes and then displaying them on the basketball court.

“(Those plays) are huge,” the guard confessed. “A lot of people don’t want to (make) those plays. I take pride (in them), especially on the defensive end. They’re energy boosters to the team. I’m trying to set the example on both ends. Whatever it takes to do that, I’m going to do it.”

Harris expects to be handed a bigger role in his sophomore campaign as an NBA athlete

In his rookie season for the Magic last year, Harris participated in 34 contests for Orlando averaging 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game.

His most impactful exhibition came on the regular season’s finale against the Heat, where Harris recorded career highs with 22 points and 8 rebounds in only 27 minutes of play. Check out the young player’s highlights from this final clash on April 9:

“That’s the plan. Come out here and play at a high level and continue where I left off at the end of the season,” he shared his ambitions. “And like I said, leading. My mind is kind of locked in onto that. I’m just ready to come out here and compete at a high level.”

As he wasn’t on a regular rotation role in Orlando last year, he was sent to the team’s G League affiliate to play 20 games for the Osceola Magic.

“Being able to play with different great guys on any level and coming out here and competing (is what it’s all about),” the 26-year-old said. “I’m just having fun with it.”