“Udonis Haslem embodies the South Florida community, and it is our honor to celebrate his many accomplishments on the court and in the surrounding neighborhoods of Miami with UD Night on September 7,” Caroline O’Connor, Marlins president of business operations, said in a release.

“We could not think of a better way to recognize his commitment to the community than by supporting his newly launched foundation with a donation from every UD Night ticket.”

In July, Haslem announced his official retirement from the NBA after a 20-year career. The Heat legend posted this farewell message on Instagram:

“20 years…It’s impossible to put into words what these past 20 years have meant, but y’all know me. I’m damn sure gonna try. … I consider myself extremely blessed to say I can leave this game with no regrets. The championships, the accolades, the brotherhood, man, it’s hard not to be at peace.

“Undrafted to a three-time champion, All-Rookie Second Team, Teammate of the Year, the oldest player to play in an NBA Finals game, Miami Heat’s all-time leading rebounder and longest-tenured player, the list goes on… Shout out to my real #OGs, the teammates that let me be their #OGs, and to my family for staying ten toes down through it all…

“Although this journey has had its ups and downs, I am truly thankful and have no complaints at all… All the way down to leaving money on the table to stay in my city!! #three0five4life I will always be the #OG, but now it’s time for the family man and the businessman to get to work… #realonesshineinthedark #40, see you in the rafters soon. Until then, #OG out.”

The 6-foot-8 power forward/center went undrafted out of the University of Florida in 2002. Haslem played for Élan Sportif Chalonnais, a professional French basketball club, for the 2002-03 season.

Haslem retires as the Heat's all-time leader in rebounds with 5,791 boards

Equally important, Haslem made 501 starts in 879 career games with the Heat. The three-time NBA champ (2006, 2012-13) averaged 7.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 24.7 minutes per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 75.6% at the foul line in his 20-year career.

Moreover, Haslem ranks second behind Dwyane Wade in Heat franchise history in games played (879), starts (501), and minutes played (21,719). Haslem retires as Miami’s all-time leader in rebounds (5,791). Not to mention, the Miami native is the first undrafted player in NBA history to lead a franchise in rebounds.