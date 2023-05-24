Michael Jordan bought a custom-made Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster for $3.5 million earlier this week. The Venom F5 Roadster is a “bespoke mid-engine hypercar engineered to exceed 300 mph while delivering unparalleled performance,” according to the Hennessey website.

Jordan, 60, received a memorable ride this week from Hennessey founder and CEO John Hennessey. As of May 2023, the businessman’s net worth today is an estimated $5 million. “Today was a special day,” Hennessey posted in an Instagram caption. “Such an honor to build a special Venom F5 for a special friend 🐐.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets are the No. 1 favorite to win the championship. At the moment, sportsbooks are showing the Miami Heat with second-shortest odds.

More importantly, Michael Jordan’s new Venom F5 is one of only 30 made. Hennessey believes the vehicle is “the world’s fastest convertible.” The current record is held by the Hennessey Venom GT Spyder at 265.6 mph.

The design for the 2-seated Roadster is similar to the Venom F5 coupe. The F5 Roadster has a twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter, ‘Fury’ V8 engine that has a rated horsepower of 1,817. The engine is capable of 1,617 nm max torque and has an 8,000-max rpm.

Michael Jordan purchased a custom-made Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster for $3.5 million; the vehicle’s top speed is 310 mph Additionally, the lightweight roof panel weighs just 18 lbs. (8 kg), making removal and installation convenient for any driver. Of course, the glass engine panel can withstand aerodynamic forces exceeding 300 mph and temperatures beyond 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit (540 degrees Celsius). “The Roadster version takes the Coupe’s speed, exhilaration, and awe, plus a sprinkling of respect-inducing fear, to a new, truly visceral level that brings owners closer to the Venom F5’s extreme performance,” Hennessey added. Other engine specifications include a 10:1 compression ratio, the bore being 104.8 mm (4.1 in.), the stroke is 95.3 mm (3.8 in.), the power-to-weight ratio is 1,298 hp/ton (1.34 hp/kg), and the valve train is pushrod and rocker. So, Michael Jordan is a lucky man. Furthermore, the turbocharger is precision ball bearing twin turbochargers (76 mm billet aluminum compressor wheels), the exhaust wheel is stainless steel, the lubrication system is a dry sump, and the engine block is cast iron. It travels from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and 0 to 120 mph in 4.7 seconds. The F5 Roadster also has a longitudinal configuration for its transmission. The 5-vehicle mode selection consists of sport, wet, drag, track, and F5. Moreover, the Venom F5 Roadster comes with a traction control system with limited ESP. As for the vehicle’s dimensions, the length is 4,666 mm (15.3 ft), the width (excluding mirrors) is 1,960 mm (6.43 ft), the width (including mirrors) is 1,971 mm (6.46 ft), and the height is 1,131 mm (3.71 ft) from the ground. Michael Jordan is thrilled to finally own this Texas-made sports car. NBA Betting Content You May Like Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.

