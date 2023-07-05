Michael Jordan seemingly has a problem with his son dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife

Michael Jordan’s son Marcus has been dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa on-and-off for quite some time now, and for the first time since they started, the legendary Bulls player shared a short but insightful answer over his thoughts on their relationship.

This week the Chicago legend was seen leaving a restaurant in Paris while being asked by a paparazzi about his son’s relationship with his former teammate’s lover. The question was if he approved of them dating, and he let out a clear but concise: “No!”

As he was entering his car, he was then asked a follow-up question about the subject but the former athlete simply shooked his head as he closed the door.

Take a look at the footage of Michael’s reaction while hurrying to leave the French restaurant:

Jordan’s recent remarks are very different from what Larsa Pippen said live on a television show just a few months ago, as new rumors sprout that she was back together with Marcus.

Even though she declined to give more details about it, Larsa told the press that everything between both families was in a good place.

“I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I really don’t want to talk about them. I feel like it’s not about my parents or his parents. They’re all happy, our whole family’s fine,” she claimed back in February.

“I feel like it’s more about where I am and where he is. I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together and I feel like that’s the most important thing.”

It seems like they officially got back together on January 23, when Pippen confirmed her relationship through an Instagram post with a photo of them standing in front of a floral display given the shape of a jersey dedicated to Michael’s days in Chicago.

The situation is even more complex considering that Scottie has been very outspoken about his thoughts on the Bulls legend, as he’s been especially critical of his former teammate after the way they were portrayed in “The Last Dance” documentary.

Scottie recently told the press that Jordan had always been a “horrible player” and teammate

During the decade of the 90s, the Illinois franchise won six NBA championships in eight years, becoming one of the best runs any team has ever produced in sport history and fortifying the idea that Michael Jordan might just be the best basketball player to ever play the game.

Scottie, who was fundamental in the Bulls championship spell, got used to living under his star teammate’s shadow. However, recently Pippen has been more outspoken about his thoughts on Jordan, calling him “a horrible player” before he landed in Chicago.

“LeBron will be the greatest player statistically to ever play the game. Jordan was a horrible player before I joined the Bulls” – Scottie Pippen 😳🤯pic.twitter.com/RshANm6CCo — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 26, 2023

“I’ve seen Michael Jordan play before I came to the Bulls. You guys have seen him play … He was horrible to play with. It was all 1-on-1, shooting bad shots. All of a sudden, we become a team and we start winning. Everybody forgot who he was. He was a player who was really not at the top of his category. It was scoring,” he said a month ago.

During another podcast, Pippen referred to LeBron James as the potential best statistical player to ever play basketball in the NBA, leaving his former teammate behind.