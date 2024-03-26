The Knicks have suffered a lot of injuries throughout the campaign, but as the playoffs are closing in around the corner, their hospital is starting to release the recovered athletes. The first one who seems to be ready for action is Mitchell Robinson, who hasn’t competed since December 8 following an ankle surgery, but still has no return date.

In a recent press conference with coach Tom Thibodeau, he addressed the injured camp and their potential timetables. Before Monday’s 124-99 win at home against the Pistons, he revealed that Robinson is already doing training drills and should be back soon.

“Mitchell is moving quite well,” he said during his pregame session. “He’s cleared for contact and all that. He’s going through practices and so just needs a little more time. But he’s doing really well overall.”

According to Tom Thibodeau, Mitchell Robinson just went through a full contact practice 💪 pic.twitter.com/jDFqI8hH1H — Knicks Union 🗽 (@knicks_union) March 20, 2024

When an insider asked if that meant that the big man would be the first to return, contemplating both OG Anunoby and Julius Randle, he said: “Assuming your assumption is correct, yes.”

While Isaiah Hartenstein has proved to be a strong starter in New York during Mitchell’s absence, the 25-year-old will no wonder give depth to his squad as he’s consider one of the league’s best offensive rebounders. Anunoby, on the other hand, has participated in parts of Monday’s shoot around but has missed four-straight games after his right elbow flared up last week.

As for Randle’s situation, it’s is still a mystery when he’ll make his way back to the NBA courts. “He’s feeling better, so that’s a good sign,” Thibodeau shared. “He’s ramped it up some. We’ll see where it goes.”

“It’s both ways,” the tactician then explained. “It’s what helps the team, and you don’t want to put a player in harm’s way, either. So it’s like, ‘OK, let’s just take it day by day.’ You guys know I don’t do hypotheticals. So we’re hopeful.”

Guard Donte DiVincenzo sets New York’s new franchise record with 11 three-pointers in a single game

The Knicks are closely following the Cavaliers’ footsteps in the Eastern Conference, especially after their blowout win against the Pistons at the start of the week. The Manhattan squad was led by an inspired Donte DiVincenzo, who set a new franchise record with 11 three-pointers to his name, which also meant his own career-high 40 points.

“Impressive, and he’s been doing it all year,” his coach said about the guard’s performance. “I thought his teammates helped create good shots for him, he knocked them down and played hard the whole game.”

When talking about his display, the former Warriors player detailed how he was feeling on the floor. “Honestly, Jalen [Brunson] was like, ‘Slow down,'” DiVincenzo said with a laugh. “That emotion where you get a sliver of space, and you’ve knocked down nine of them, 10 of them, and you need the last one, and the crowd as soon as you catch the ball, you can hear the crowd. In that moment, it ramps you up, and Jalen was like, ‘Slow down, take your time and shoot the ball.'”

The 27-year-old also passed former Golden State teammate Klay Thompson (226) for third in made 3-pointers this campaign with 234, and now only trails Stephen Curry (312) and Luka Doncic (240). This is an important stat considering how the Warriors veteran is struggling this season and the Bay Area team traded out Donte to New York.