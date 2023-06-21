Montrezl Harrell declines $2.7 million player option with 76ers

Montrezl Harrell declined his $2.7 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-7 center is now set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Harrell’s player option is part of the two-year, $5.22 million contract he signed with the club last September. Moreover, his precise cap hit for the 2023-24 season would have been $2,760,026.

Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is declining his $2.7 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 21, 2023



Montrezl Harrell, 29, made seven starts in 57 appearances with the 76ers in the 2022-23 regular season. The eight-year veteran averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 11.9 minutes per game. He also shot 59.8% from the floor.

In Philadelphia’s 123-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 8, the center scored a season-high 20 points in 24 minutes as a starter. Along with grabbing six boards, Harrell shot 8-of-11 (72.7%) from the field and drained all four of his free throws.

After Philadelphia’s 129-126 win against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 4, then-Sixers head coach Doc Rivers praised Harrell for his 19-point outing in 28 minutes off the bench.

“He was great,” said Rivers. “We talk about being a star in your role every night. He did exactly what his role said he should do. Be the low man on defense. We talked about that all on film because they’re so quick.

“They are gonna beat you off the dribble. If the low man’s not there, they are gonna make layups. I thought Trezl got a charge, four blocks; he was there all night.”

Pending player options with deadlines of tomorrow, June 21: Bruce Brown – Denver – $6.8M

Montrezl Harrell – Philadelphia – $2.7M

Khris Middleton – Milwaukee – $40.4M

Kristaps Porzingis – Washington – $36.0M — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 20, 2023



In late May, former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse succeeded Rivers as 76ers head coach. Furthermore, Montrezl Harrell is expected to receive another minimum deal elsewhere. He wants more playing time.

However, Harrell could re-sign with the Sixers in the coming months, but such an event will only occur if the Louisville product gets waived by another team.

Additionally, the 76ers might have as many as nine free agents this offseason. James Harden’s $35.64 million player option deadline is next Thursday, June 29. Paul Reed and Mac McClung are also restricted free agents.

Earlier this month, Danuel House Jr. exercised his $4.3 million player option as well.

